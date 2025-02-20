Ed Sheeran makes sombre statement after celebrating 34th birthday

Ed Sheeran is still in disbelief!
On Thursday, February 20, 2025, the Perfect hitmaker took to his Instagram Story and shared a snap with late English entrepreneur and DJ, Jamal Edwards, who passed away three years ago.
In the caption, Sheeran expressed his disbelief and penned a sombre statement that reads, “Can’t believe it’s been 3 years since we lost you, miss you every day bro x @jamaledwards.”
Meanwhile, in the second story, the singer shared a video of his track F64, also attaching its link.
For those uninformed, Ed Sheeran and Jamal Edwards shared a close bond of friendship, with Edwards playing a crucial role in the Shape of You singer’s journey to fame.
The entrepreneur was the founder of SBTV, a British music media and creative cultural industry company that launched Sheeran in the early 2010s.
After Jamal Edwards death due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by recreational drugs, the Mathematics Tour singer paid a touching tribute to him, even dedicating him the song, F64.
Moreover, this emotional tribute from Ed Sheeran comes just 3 days after he celebrated his 34th birthday.
“Its ma birthday,” he penned in the caption.
The singer also shared a photo of himself from the birthday party that featured a colorful and vibrant theme.