Entertainment

Ed Sheeran makes sombre statement after celebrating 34th birthday

The ‘Perfect’ hitmaker Ed Sheeran recently rang in his 34th birthday with vibrant celebration

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025

Ed Sheeran makes sombre statement after celebrating 34th birthday


Ed Sheeran is still in disbelief!

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, the Perfect hitmaker took to his Instagram Story and shared a snap with late English entrepreneur and DJ, Jamal Edwards, who passed away three years ago.

In the caption, Sheeran expressed his disbelief and penned a sombre statement that reads, “Can’t believe it’s been 3 years since we lost you, miss you every day bro x @jamaledwards.”

Meanwhile, in the second story, the singer shared a video of his track F64, also attaching its link.

Ed Sheeran Instagram Stories
Ed Sheeran Instagram Stories

For those uninformed, Ed Sheeran and Jamal Edwards shared a close bond of friendship, with Edwards playing a crucial role in the Shape of You singer’s journey to fame.

The entrepreneur was the founder of SBTV, a British music media and creative cultural industry company that launched Sheeran in the early 2010s.

After Jamal Edwards death due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by recreational drugs, the Mathematics Tour singer paid a touching tribute to him, even dedicating him the song, F64.

Moreover, this emotional tribute from Ed Sheeran comes just 3 days after he celebrated his 34th birthday.

“Its ma birthday,” he penned in the caption.

The singer also shared a photo of himself from the birthday party that featured a colorful and vibrant theme.

Lakers vs Hornets: Luka Doncic, LeBron James suffer defeat

Lakers vs Hornets: Luka Doncic, LeBron James suffer defeat

Ed Sheeran makes sombre statement after celebrating 34th birthday

Ed Sheeran makes sombre statement after celebrating 34th birthday
Blake Lively issues apology in amended Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively issues apology in amended Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Kier Starmer supports Zelenskyy amid Trump's ‘dictator’ claim

Kier Starmer supports Zelenskyy amid Trump's ‘dictator’ claim
Blake Lively issues apology in amended Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively issues apology in amended Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Jake Bongiovi posts sizzling snap to mark Millie Bobby Brown’s 21st birthday
Jake Bongiovi posts sizzling snap to mark Millie Bobby Brown’s 21st birthday
Millie Bobby Brown marks 21st birthday in mermaid style: Watch
Millie Bobby Brown marks 21st birthday in mermaid style: Watch
'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere date, character posters revealed
'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere date, character posters revealed
Justin Bieber pens adorable note for wife Hailey on big milestone: ‘Congrats baby’
Justin Bieber pens adorable note for wife Hailey on big milestone: ‘Congrats baby’
Selena Gomez shares sweet insights into album listening party: 'Special day'
Selena Gomez shares sweet insights into album listening party: 'Special day'
Lady Gaga confirms ‘Telephone’ sequel with Beyoncé's possible return
Lady Gaga confirms ‘Telephone’ sequel with Beyoncé's possible return
Olivia Munn recounts seven-figure NDA offer after 'traumatic' set incident
Olivia Munn recounts seven-figure NDA offer after 'traumatic' set incident
Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Oprah make it to presenters list
Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Oprah make it to presenters list
BLACKPINK makes comeback with 2025 world tour announcement
BLACKPINK makes comeback with 2025 world tour announcement
Blake Lively shares two women will testify against Justin Baldoni in new lawsuit
Blake Lively shares two women will testify against Justin Baldoni in new lawsuit
Kevin Spacey claps back at Guy Pearce over recent claims: 'You're not a victim'
Kevin Spacey claps back at Guy Pearce over recent claims: 'You're not a victim'