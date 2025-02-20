Talha Anjum rules Spotify Global Impact List with jaw-dropping song count

Talha Anjum is reigning over the Spotify Global Impact List Pakistan!
On its official Instagram account on Thursday, February 20, Spotify Pakistan released the 2024 Global Impact List, sharing top 30 hip hop tracks that were the “most listened” ones internationally in the past six months.
The Global Impact List, through its ranking, celebrates the outstanding work of those artists whose songs were in heavy rotations outside their native countries and appreciates the local culture.
In the 2024 list, the 29-year-old Pakistani rapper and singer Talha Anjum secured a huge milestone by dominating the chart with a jaw-dropping number of tracks.
With his and singer Umair’s hit song Love Lost leading the list, Talha dominated the top 30 chart with 17 hits.
Besides Talha Anjum, other artists who made it to the list include Bilal Saeed, Jevin Gill, Zeeshan Ali, Rahul Sathu, Shani Arshad, Kaifi Khalil, Farhan Saeed, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.
“It’s incredible to see Pakistani music transcend borders and reach new audiences. The dominance of Pakistani hip-hop tracks on the Global Impact List speaks to the genre’s power in storytelling and its growing fan base locally and worldwide,” stated Rutaba Yaqub, the Senior Editor of Spotify Pakistan.
She added, “With our handmade curated playlists like A.S.L.I, Desi Hip Hop and nayi bars supporting local talent, we’re excited to see where the next wave of Pakistani artists will go.”
Talha Anjum’s famous songs include Gumaan, Afsanay, Karachi Chal, Phir Milenge and Bematlab.