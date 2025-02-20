Trending

Talha Anjum rules Spotify Global Impact List with jaw-dropping song count

The ‘Bematlab’ singer Talha Anjum achieves huge milestone as Spotify Pakistan releases Global Impact List

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025
Talha Anjum rules Spotify Global Impact List with jaw-dropping song count
Talha Anjum rules Spotify Global Impact List with jaw-dropping song count

Talha Anjum is reigning over the Spotify Global Impact List Pakistan!

On its official Instagram account on Thursday, February 20, Spotify Pakistan released the 2024 Global Impact List, sharing top 30 hip hop tracks that were the “most listened” ones internationally in the past six months.

The Global Impact List, through its ranking, celebrates the outstanding work of those artists whose songs were in heavy rotations outside their native countries and appreciates the local culture.

In the 2024 list, the 29-year-old Pakistani rapper and singer Talha Anjum secured a huge milestone by dominating the chart with a jaw-dropping number of tracks.

With his and singer Umair’s hit song Love Lost leading the list, Talha dominated the top 30 chart with 17 hits.

Besides Talha Anjum, other artists who made it to the list include Bilal Saeed, Jevin Gill, Zeeshan Ali, Rahul Sathu, Shani Arshad, Kaifi Khalil, Farhan Saeed, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

“It’s incredible to see Pakistani music transcend borders and reach new audiences. The dominance of Pakistani hip-hop tracks on the Global Impact List speaks to the genre’s power in storytelling and its growing fan base locally and worldwide,” stated Rutaba Yaqub, the Senior Editor of Spotify Pakistan.

She added, “With our handmade curated playlists like A.S.L.I, Desi Hip Hop and nayi bars supporting local talent, we’re excited to see where the next wave of Pakistani artists will go.”

Talha Anjum’s famous songs include Gumaan, Afsanay, Karachi Chal, Phir Milenge and Bematlab.

Luis Rubiales found guilty of non-consensual World Cup kiss to Jenni Hermoso

Luis Rubiales found guilty of non-consensual World Cup kiss to Jenni Hermoso
Harry Styles’ iconic reaction to Chloe Fineman's impression of him revealed

Harry Styles’ iconic reaction to Chloe Fineman's impression of him revealed
Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary

Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary
1 in 5 seniors contract infections after heart surgery, study

1 in 5 seniors contract infections after heart surgery, study
‘CID’ starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya to stream on Netflix
‘CID’ starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya to stream on Netflix
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com 'Nadaaniyan' reveals release date, teaser
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s rom-com 'Nadaaniyan' reveals release date, teaser
Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to share screen in 'Sardaar Ji 3'
Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to share screen in 'Sardaar Ji 3'
Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split
Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split
Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with kind gesture amid Mumbai tour
Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with kind gesture amid Mumbai tour
‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ directors set record straight on sequel’s controversy
‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ directors set record straight on sequel’s controversy
Arijit Singh thanks fans for their love after soulful Chandigarh concert
Arijit Singh thanks fans for their love after soulful Chandigarh concert
Anuv Jain exchanges wedding vows with girlfriend Hridi Narang
Anuv Jain exchanges wedding vows with girlfriend Hridi Narang
Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release
Karan Johar showers praises on 'Stree 2' makers days after film’s release
Salman Khan fuels excitement with new poster of 'Sikandar'
Salman Khan fuels excitement with new poster of 'Sikandar'
Diljit Dosanjh set to play Indian Air Force officer in upcoming war film
Diljit Dosanjh set to play Indian Air Force officer in upcoming war film
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her ethereal look in white gharara
Durefishan Saleem flaunts her ethereal look in white gharara