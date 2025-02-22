Meghan Markle ‘begging’ Kate Middleton to help restore Royal ties

Meghan Markle is desperately making calls to Princess Kate to get back into the Royal Family!
In a bombshell article published on Friday, February 21, Radaronline reported that the Duchess of Sussex is trying to “leverage” the Princess of Wales’ “generosity and good nature” to mend the broken ties with King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William.
After ditching their royal duties in 2020, things did not work out in favor of Prince Harry and his wife as they had originally planned with their $20 million Spotify podcast deal going bust, Netflix documentary flopping, and the ongoing struggles that are hindering the launch of Meghan’s lifestyle brand.
In contrast to this, Kate has been seen enjoying love from public and the royal fans after battling against cancer, which has made the estranged royals realize how they have made a “major mistake” by going against the influential Royal Family.
"Meghan is hoping to leverage Kate's generosity and good nature to get what she wants – an invitation back into the royal fold for her and Harry,” stated a source.
However, the insider also claimed the Prince William will “never forgive” Meghan after all the wrongdoings she has done to his beloved wife.
"William is a stickler for loyalty. As far as he's concerned, Harry and Meghan have shown their true colors, and he isn't interested in their crocodile tears,” they continued.
The insider added, "But Kate knows how to deal with her husband's fiery temper, and her father-in-law, the king, has a soft spot for her. Many believe Harry and Meghan have burned too many bridges. But if anyone can save them, it's Kate – and Meghan knows it."
Meghan Markle’s Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, is set to release on March 4, 2025.