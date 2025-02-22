Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney delays wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney reportedly postponed marriage with fiancé Jonathan Davino amid Glen Powell romance rumours

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025
Sydney Sweeney delays wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney delays wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino 

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino are seemingly not ready to exchange marital vows this year. 

The couple, who has been engaged since 2018 postponed their wedding nuptials, as per an insider.

Speaking to TMZ, the tipster revealed that Sydney and Jonathan had previously planned to get married in May of this year, which they have delayed now due to their busy schedules.

In an old interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Euphoria actress mentioned that she is "so busy working!" and being a "workaholic" is a blessing for her, which she absolutely "loves."

However, at the time, she did not disclose the real reason for postponing her wedding with Jonathan.

The couple, who began dating each other in 2018, was recently spotted enjoying a holiday together last month.

This report came after the Emmy-nominated actress has been romantically linked with her Anyone but You co-star Glen Powell.

As of now, Sydney has not issued any statement on the romance rumours with her co-actor.

On the professional front, Sydney Sweeney is currently working on her upcoming mystery-thriller movie The Housemaid.

The film also features renowned Hollywood actors, including Brandon Sklenar, Amanda Seyfried, Michele Morrone, Ellen Tamaki, and Megan Ferguson.

The forthcoming project is slated to be released across theatres on December 25, 2025. 

Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement

Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move

Prince Harry receives shocking update after Meghan Markle's heartfelt move
WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications

WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications
Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles

Gautam Adani faces massive wealth loss amid legal battles
BLACKPINK Lisa gives sneak peek of album 'Alter Ego' with full track list
BLACKPINK Lisa gives sneak peek of album 'Alter Ego' with full track list
Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
'Spider-Man' creators drop shocking update for Tom Holland fans
'Spider-Man' creators drop shocking update for Tom Holland fans
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez legally declared single after messy split battle
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez legally declared single after messy split battle
Blake Lively slams The Hollywood Reporter over ‘sexist’ Justin Baldoni lawsuit cover
Blake Lively slams The Hollywood Reporter over ‘sexist’ Justin Baldoni lawsuit cover
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's key role in Travis Kelce's growing life
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's key role in Travis Kelce's growing life
Andrew Garfield ‘quietly’ dating ‘A Complete Unknown’ star Monica Barbaro
Andrew Garfield ‘quietly’ dating ‘A Complete Unknown’ star Monica Barbaro
Kanye West finally speaks on ex-assistant’s sexual harassment lawsuit
Kanye West finally speaks on ex-assistant’s sexual harassment lawsuit
Jerry Butler dead: R&B group lead singer leaves fans mourning
Jerry Butler dead: R&B group lead singer leaves fans mourning
A$AP Rocky breaks silence on becoming Ray-Ban’s first ever creative director
A$AP Rocky breaks silence on becoming Ray-Ban’s first ever creative director
Lady Gaga announces special beach show after ‘Mayhem’ release
Lady Gaga announces special beach show after ‘Mayhem’ release
Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia
Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia