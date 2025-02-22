Sydney Sweeney delays wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino 

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino are seemingly not ready to exchange marital vows this year.
The couple, who has been engaged since 2018 postponed their wedding nuptials, as per an insider.
Speaking to TMZ, the tipster revealed that Sydney and Jonathan had previously planned to get married in May of this year, which they have delayed now due to their busy schedules.
In an old interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Euphoria actress mentioned that she is "so busy working!" and being a "workaholic" is a blessing for her, which she absolutely "loves."
However, at the time, she did not disclose the real reason for postponing her wedding with Jonathan.
The couple, who began dating each other in 2018, was recently spotted enjoying a holiday together last month.
This report came after the Emmy-nominated actress has been romantically linked with her Anyone but You co-star Glen Powell.
As of now, Sydney has not issued any statement on the romance rumours with her co-actor.
On the professional front, Sydney Sweeney is currently working on her upcoming mystery-thriller movie The Housemaid.
The film also features renowned Hollywood actors, including Brandon Sklenar, Amanda Seyfried, Michele Morrone, Ellen Tamaki, and Megan Ferguson.
The forthcoming project is slated to be released across theatres on December 25, 2025.