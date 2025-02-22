Royal

King Charles set to make heartfelt move for Queen Camilla before Italy tour

Queen Camilla and King Charles will be visiting Italy in April 2025

  February 22, 2025
King Charles is trying hard to cheer his wife, Queen Camilla up, after she tragically lost her beloved pet dog, Jack Russell terrier Beth.

Before leaving for Italy in April 2025, the monarch reportedly planned to adopt a new dog for his wife, who lost her pet in November 2024.

Camilla's cherished rescue dog passed away after developing an incurable tumour, which she adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in South London in 2011.

Now the father-of-two is in talks with the popular rescue charity foundation to welcome a new four-legged pal to the family.

The Royal Family has shared several candid photos of the King and Queen with Beth since he left this world last year.

As reported by GBN magazine, the deceased pet participated in several royal activities, including a memorable appearance in 2022 when she joined Queen's Battersea's Brands Hatch Centre in Kent.

In December 2024, Britain's Got Talent Judge Amanda Holden met the 76-year-old King and revealed that he really missed the absence of his late pet.

At the time, she said, "We talked a lot about Battersea Dogs Home and how he and Camilla would probably get another dog this year."

As of now, neither King Charles' representatives have commented on his plans to adopt a new pet for Queen Camilla nor have they announced the date of their Italian tour. 

