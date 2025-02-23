Prince William to receive invitation from US next week amid Harry visa vows

Royal

Prince William and Trump met in December at the official reopening of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris

  • February 23, 2025
Prince William is expected to receive an official invitation from President Trump to visit Washington amid estranged brother’s US visa vows.

As per The Mail on Sunday, the President may send an invite to The Prince of Wales, when he meets Sir Keir Starmer later this week.

According to sources, Trump have been 'wowed' by the Prince when they met in December at the official reopening of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

“President Trump very much enjoyed meeting Prince William in France,” the insider told the outlet.

They further added that Mr Trump said they “got on like a house on fire” and he invited the Prince William to visit the White House, but protocol dictates that any official visit is arranged through political channels.

“He was wowed by William and thinks he's a great guy. He will officially invite both the Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Washington, but understands if the Princess of Wales' health issues prevent her from coming,” the source added.

The development comes as Prince Harry faces uncertainty over his visa status in the US, where he resides with his wife Meghan Markle.

