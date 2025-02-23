Royal

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie's royal career 'deemed' due to Andrew's toxic mistakes

Prince Andrew shares daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

  February 23, 2025
Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie are paying the price for their father's mistakes!

The Princesses are facing huge roadblock in their royal careers due to the toxic mistakes of their father, Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York, who stepped down as a working royal in 2019, has been embroiled in numerous scandals, including his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his connections to an alleged spy.

According to a royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams, the Princesses of York are negatively impacted by the actions of their father.

“One of the problems with Andrew is you don't know what's coming next week and next month. There's a whole history of bad judgement of one sort or another. And bad doesn't describe it, it's terrible,” he told GB News.

Fitzwilliams continued, “Regarding Beatrice, and Eugenie, the situation is desperate for them.”

"Obviously it's very possible they could play a bit more part in royal life if their father wasn't so toxic,” he added.

Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, are not working royal. However, they have supported King Charles and Prince William in a private capacity during previous events.

Prince Andrew shares daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

