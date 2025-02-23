World

Pope Francis in critical condition after severe respiratory crisis

The Pope has a serious lung infection (pneumonia) in both lungs

  February 23, 2025
Pope Francis’ health has worsened compared to the previous day.

As per the recent report, he experienced a severe and "prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis" earlier on Sunday.

His condition remains critical and he required a blood transfusion and doctors are closely monitoring him without making any definite predictions about his recovery.

"The Holy Father's condition remains critical, the Pope is not out of danger. The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair even if he was suffering more than yesterday," the statement added.

The Pope has a serious lung infection (pneumonia) in both lungs and is receiving medical treatment for it at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

He was first taken to the hospital on February 14 after struggling with breathing problems for several days.

Supporters have been showing their support for the Pope by leaving candles, flowers and letters outside Gemelli Hospital in Roma throughout the week.

Since the Pope was unable to attend due to health concerns, a cardinal led the mass which was held to honour artists during the Catholic Church’s Holy Year.

He has been the leader of the Roman Catholic Church for nearly 12 years and has dealt with various health issues throughout his life, including the removal of part of one lung when he was 21.

