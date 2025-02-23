Royal

Prince William’s true feelings for Prince Harry revealed in documentary

Prince William’s ‘difficult’ relationship with Prince Harry become public in ‘60 Minutes Australia’

  • February 23, 2025


Prince William’s estranged relationship with younger brother Prince Harry became a topic of discussion for a royal expert in a new documentary.

On Sunday, a special episode of 60 Minutes Australia was aired.

Kate Middleton and William’s former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, got candid about the relationship between the brothers after “royal rift.”

He shared, "We have ups and downs in family. Even when you really love someone, you know you can have times when you don't want to spend that much time with them.:

The expert also highlighted that it was “difficult” for the Duke and the Prince of Wales when their estranged relationship became “public.”

"But he's [William] chosen to keep his thoughts on it private, and I think all of us who know him really have to respect that we should do the same. But I will, will say of course, it's been hard and sad, especially for all of us who know both of them,” he noted.

Harry also got candid about the “difficult” relationship with his brother on Tom Bradby's 2019 documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

King Charles’ younger son said, "The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

The Duke of Sussex spoke about William, “We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me."

Notably, he stepped down from senior royal position with Meghan Markle in January 2020.

