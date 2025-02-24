Meghan Markle sends powerful message to haters amid extreme backlash

Meghan Markle turned a deaf ear to the ongoing criticism on her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
Amid the fiasco surrounding the new name and official logo of her brand, Meghan has seemingly sent a powerful message to the critics by sharing a series of delightful videos.
Meghan turned to her Instagram account to offer fans a look into her "break from work" with a slew of exciting clips.
In the first video, Meghan gave a serene view of what appeared to be her Montecito mansion's front yard, where she lives with husband Prince Harry and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Next in the series was a glimpse of her pet dog, who affectionately looks at The Duchess of Sussex as she gets near him.
Another video clip, which was captioned, "First blooms of the year," featured really beautiful and colourful flowers.
In the next slide, Meghan was watering her plants with Archie and Lilibet as their voices could be heard in the background.
Archie then expresses desire to water the plants so Meghan handovers the pipe to him.
In the next story, Meghan finally features herself in a dark purple sweatshirt and high ponytail as she giggles at the camera.
This personal life update comes amid the ongoing controversies regarding her lifestyle brand as she has reportedly copied the name of a US based brand, As Ever.
Megha Markle announced the new name and official launch of her brand earlier this month via an Instagram video.