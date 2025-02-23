Royal

Meghan Markle’s huge blunder at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games revealed

Prince Harry marked Invictus Games closing ceremony in Canada on February 16, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 23, 2025


Meghan Markle seemingly stole the spotlight at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made joint appearance during the sporting event, however, Meghan had to leave a little early to reunite with Archie and Lilibet in Montecito.

A PR expert reflected on Harry’s and Meghan’s biggest mistakes during the event which ignited “endless backlash.”

The CEO of Go Up and a PR expert Edward Coram James told GB News, "Invictus is Harry's initiative. He's spent years building this, and when Meghan takes a starring role, the media shifts its focus to her.”

He added, "And that can be a problem. Instead of focusing on the athletes and the veterans, we were seeing Meghan's jeans, Meghan reading to school children, and she and Harry holding hands. And that's not their fault, but it is the reality.”

The entire purpose of the Invictus Games was to honour the incredible veterans but “half the coverage became Meghan's big return. That's where it gets tricky. If they keep trying to be a joint brand, they're stuck in the cycle of endless backlash.”

Harry concluded the sporting event on February 16, 2025 and returned to the US.

