Prince Archie makes sweet request to mom Meghan Markle in new video

Meghan Markle spends weekend with kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet amid brand backlash

  • February 24, 2025


Prince Archie made a delightful appearance in mom Meghan Markle's exciting video.

The son of Prince Harry and Meghan seemingly made the most of his weekend with the Duchess of Sussex, who is currently in limelight for the launch of her new lifestyle brand As Ever.

Meghan turned to her Instagram stories to gave a look into her weekend.

On a video, which was apparently recorded outside her mansion in Montecito California, Meghan wrote, "A small break from work to soak in the weekend."

In one of clips, Meghan was watering the plants, standing next to her son. 

A few seconds later, Archie could be heard saying, "Mummy, I can do it if you want me to" as Meghan watered the plants.

To which Meghan said "only if you want", before handing him the hose.  

This refreshing update from Meghan comes a few days after she officially announced the new name of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, previously American Riviera Orchard.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is also gearing for the release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, in March.

