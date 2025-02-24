Royal

Duchess Sophie plans 'jokey gift' for Prince Edward's milestone birthday

The Duke of Edinburgh, who lives at Bagshot Park with wife Sophie, will celebrate his 61st birthday on March 10

Prince Edward will celebrate his 61st birthday on March 10 and to mark the joyous occasion, his wife Sophie is planning a special yet hilarious gift.

According to former royal correspondent Jennie Bond, The Duchess of Edinburgh might opt for a "jokey gift" this year that will bring a smile to the Duke’s face.

“They’ve both spoken recently about how their life together is full of laughter and humour, so a jokey gift might well be on its way to Edward,” she said to Ok! referring to their official tour of Southern Asia earlier this month, where the couple said they were still “best friends” after 25 years of marriage.

Bond further added, “Or perhaps she came across something on their visit to Nepal. And I’m sure he’d like nothing better than a cosy dinner with his wife and perhaps a few good friends.”

“I rather doubt they go in for flashy presents on routine birthdays,” she added.

Last year, Sophie surprised Prince Edward with a heartfelt speech on his 60th birthday, describing him as “the best of fathers, the most loving of husbands and still my best friend”, and even made a cheeky comment about him wearing his military uniform “extremely well”.

