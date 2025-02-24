Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ wins John Cassavetes Award

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are on cloud nine!
The Bollywood couple’s production venture Girls Will Be Girls took home John Cassavetes Award at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards, making history by becoming the first Indian film to win the prestigious accolade.
To celebrate the big millstone, the Mirzapur actor took to his Instagram account to share a video of his reaction.
“I think its not too shabby a journey - From Winning Sundance to Closing it with the Spirit awards. Heres just how i was feeling , ( sorry for the allergies, sinuses are my season),” he wrote in the caption, referring to his unwell appearance in the accompanied video.
Ali also gushed over wife for taking the hard step of leaving their daughter alone for the first time.
"I know how hard it was for you @therichachadha to leave our baby girl and travel - i’ll just say Loreal' And 'Tuh,'" he noted.
The Three Idiots actor further added, "Big big moment for INDIA.. and cinema in general here if i may be shameless enough to say so from Payals All We Imagine to Kiran rao’s Lapata, from Anuja to Baksho Bondi. All eyes on independant”.
Girls Will Be Girls, which premiered on Prime Video India in December 2024, was recognized at the ceremony for its outstanding achievement in filmmaking on a budget of less than $1 million.