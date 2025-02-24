Trending

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ wins John Cassavetes Award

'Girls Will Be Girls' became first Indian film to win the accolade at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazals ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ makes history with John Cassavetes Award
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ makes history with John Cassavetes Award

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are on cloud nine!

The Bollywood couple’s production venture Girls Will Be Girls took home John Cassavetes Award at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards, making history by becoming the first Indian film to win the prestigious accolade.

To celebrate the big millstone, the Mirzapur actor took to his Instagram account to share a video of his reaction. 

“I think its not too shabby a journey - From Winning Sundance to Closing it with the Spirit awards. Heres just how i was feeling , ( sorry for the allergies, sinuses are my season),” he wrote in the caption, referring to his unwell appearance in the accompanied video.

Ali also gushed over wife for taking the hard step of leaving their daughter alone for the first time. 

"I know how hard it was for you @therichachadha to leave our baby girl and travel - i’ll just say Loreal'  And 'Tuh,'" he noted.


The Three Idiots actor further added, "Big big moment for INDIA.. and cinema in general here if i may be shameless enough to say so from Payals All We Imagine to Kiran rao’s Lapata, from Anuja to Baksho Bondi. All eyes on independant”.

Girls Will Be Girls, which premiered on Prime Video India in December 2024, was recognized at the ceremony for its outstanding achievement in filmmaking on a budget of less than $1 million.

Justin Bieber responds to drug allegations in unexpected press release

Justin Bieber responds to drug allegations in unexpected press release
Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88

Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88
Demi Moore expresses heartfelt gratitude in SAG Awards winning speech

Demi Moore expresses heartfelt gratitude in SAG Awards winning speech

Ukraine marks third war anniversary with foreign leaders visit

Ukraine marks third war anniversary with foreign leaders visit

Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli after India beats Pakistan
Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli after India beats Pakistan
Hania Aamir recreates Deepika Padukone’s iconic Shanti Priya scene: WATCH
Hania Aamir recreates Deepika Padukone’s iconic Shanti Priya scene: WATCH
Yumna Zaidi joins cricket hype with hilarious statement on Ind vs Pak match
Yumna Zaidi joins cricket hype with hilarious statement on Ind vs Pak match
Zoyan Akhtar recalls Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor getting hate for ‘The Archies’
Zoyan Akhtar recalls Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor getting hate for ‘The Archies’
Saba Azad slams trolls for criticising relationship with Hrithik Roshan
Saba Azad slams trolls for criticising relationship with Hrithik Roshan
Renowned actor Sajid Hasan’s son arrested in Mustafa Amir case
Renowned actor Sajid Hasan’s son arrested in Mustafa Amir case
Aamir Khan reveals his 'dream' project
Aamir Khan reveals his 'dream' project
Honey Singh mocks Badshah, Raftaar on stage during first Millionaire tour show
Honey Singh mocks Badshah, Raftaar on stage during first Millionaire tour show
Paresh Rawal strongly backs Akshay Kumar’s decision to do multiple films
Paresh Rawal strongly backs Akshay Kumar’s decision to do multiple films
Kunal Kemmu reacts to Saif Ali Khan's knife attack
Kunal Kemmu reacts to Saif Ali Khan's knife attack
Ranbir Kapoor makes playful remark to paps in Alia Bhatt’s favour
Ranbir Kapoor makes playful remark to paps in Alia Bhatt’s favour
Mahira Khan's flirtatious dance with husband Salim Karim goes viral: WATCH
Mahira Khan's flirtatious dance with husband Salim Karim goes viral: WATCH