Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima, and Princess Beatrix are paying tribute to “great” Minister of State Hans van den Broek.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, February 24, the Royal Family of the Netherlands shared a 2-slide post as they mourned the death of the late Dutch politician and diplomat who passed away over the weekend at the age of 88.
In the first slide, the Royal Family posted a photo of the late Minister which was then followed by a lengthy tribute in the next slide.
Originally penned in Dutch language, the translated note states, “We are deeply moved by the passing of Minister of State Hans van den Broek. We remember him as a man with a great social heart who knew how to connect people.”
The Palace then shared brief note about Hans van den Broek’s contributions to the Dutch politics and the Netherlands.
“As Minister of Foreign Affairs and as a member of the European Commission, he strengthened both the transatlantic bond and cooperation within Europe. For many years, he served the public cause conscientiously and with love. Our thoughts are with all who loved him,” they mentioned.
The tribute was concluded with the names of “-King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix.”
For those uninformed, Henri "Hans" van den Broek was a Dutch politician and diplomat who served the defunct Catholic People's Party and later the Christian Democratic Appeal party and jurist who served as European Commissioner.