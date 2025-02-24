Royal

Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima, and Princess Beatrix paid tribute to the late Minister of State

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025
Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88
Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima, and Princess Beatrix are paying tribute to “great” Minister of State Hans van den Broek.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, February 24, the Royal Family of the Netherlands shared a 2-slide post as they mourned the death of the late Dutch politician and diplomat who passed away over the weekend at the age of 88.

In the first slide, the Royal Family posted a photo of the late Minister which was then followed by a lengthy tribute in the next slide.

Originally penned in Dutch language, the translated note states, “We are deeply moved by the passing of Minister of State Hans van den Broek. We remember him as a man with a great social heart who knew how to connect people.”

The Palace then shared brief note about Hans van den Broek’s contributions to the Dutch politics and the Netherlands.

“As Minister of Foreign Affairs and as a member of the European Commission, he strengthened both the transatlantic bond and cooperation within Europe. For many years, he served the public cause conscientiously and with love. Our thoughts are with all who loved him,” they mentioned.

The tribute was concluded with the names of “-King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix.”

For those uninformed, Henri "Hans" van den Broek was a Dutch politician and diplomat who served the defunct Catholic People's Party and later the Christian Democratic Appeal party and jurist who served as European Commissioner.

Justin Bieber responds to drug allegations in unexpected press release

Justin Bieber responds to drug allegations in unexpected press release
Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88

Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88
Demi Moore expresses heartfelt gratitude in SAG Awards winning speech

Demi Moore expresses heartfelt gratitude in SAG Awards winning speech

Ukraine marks third war anniversary with foreign leaders visit

Ukraine marks third war anniversary with foreign leaders visit

Kate Middleton breaks Charlotte’s heart as she supports Prince William’s big decision
Kate Middleton breaks Charlotte’s heart as she supports Prince William’s big decision
Prince Archie makes sweet request to mom Meghan Markle in new video
Prince Archie makes sweet request to mom Meghan Markle in new video
Prince William, Kate Middleton to 'woo' Trump during UK visit
Prince William, Kate Middleton to 'woo' Trump during UK visit
Meghan Markle sends powerful message to haters amid extreme backlash
Meghan Markle sends powerful message to haters amid extreme backlash
Duchess Sophie plans ‘jokey gift’ for Prince Edward’s milestone birthday
Duchess Sophie plans ‘jokey gift’ for Prince Edward’s milestone birthday
King Charles to host Donald Trump at Balmoral Castle during state visit
King Charles to host Donald Trump at Balmoral Castle during state visit
Prince William set to decide Harry’s role once he takes over Charles’ throne
Prince William set to decide Harry’s role once he takes over Charles’ throne
Prince Harry ‘fears’ for kids’ safety as Meghan ‘gambles’ with their future
Prince Harry ‘fears’ for kids’ safety as Meghan ‘gambles’ with their future
Meghan Markle’s huge blunder at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games revealed
Meghan Markle’s huge blunder at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games revealed
Prince Andrew secretly resumes business activities amid scandals
Prince Andrew secretly resumes business activities amid scandals
Prince William’s true feelings for Prince Harry revealed in documentary
Prince William’s true feelings for Prince Harry revealed in documentary
Sarah Ferguson vows to uphold Princess Diana’s legacy after special meeting
Sarah Ferguson vows to uphold Princess Diana’s legacy after special meeting