Royal

Princess Beatrice to raise newborn differently than William, Kate’s kids

Princess Beatrice welcomed second daughter, Princess Athena, with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on January 22, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025
Princess Beatrice to raise newborn differently than William, Kate’s kids
Princess Beatrice to raise newborn differently than William, Kate’s kids

Princess Beatrice will seemingly raise her newborn daughter differently than Prince William and Princess Kate’s children.

Prince Andrew’s daughter welcomed her second baby Princess Athena on January 22, 2025.

Buckingham Palace shared the name of the new royal, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice’s daughter was named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

A royal expert Hugo Vickers told Us Weekly that Athena’s upbringing might be different than the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The royal historian and biographer revealed, “Athena will just be a member of the family. Otherwise she will have a completely non-royal upbringing.”

As per the expert, Princess Athena’s non-royal status is due to Princess Beatrice being a non-working royal.

However, Beatrice is ninth in line to the throne.

Last month, William shared his parenting style during his visit at the Tiber's Young People's Steering Group in Toxteth.

He confessed, “I ask my children this everyday and they always say nothing. Absolutely nothing!.”

Moreover, William and Kate are set to mark the 80th anniversary of with King Charles Charles and Queen Camilla.

Cyprus farmers use retired hens to boost olive groves in innovative project

Cyprus farmers use retired hens to boost olive groves in innovative project
Lee Min-ho bids farewell to ‘When the Stars Gossip’ with special note

Lee Min-ho bids farewell to ‘When the Stars Gossip’ with special note
Sarah Ferguson speaks out about her mental health struggles in interview

Sarah Ferguson speaks out about her mental health struggles in interview
Mesut Özil joins Erdoğan’s party after Arsenal & Real Madrid success

Mesut Özil joins Erdoğan’s party after Arsenal & Real Madrid success
Sarah Ferguson speaks out about her mental health struggles in interview
Sarah Ferguson speaks out about her mental health struggles in interview
King Felipe holds official reception for new ambassadors at Royal Palace
King Felipe holds official reception for new ambassadors at Royal Palace
Meghan Markle gives big nod to Princess Diana with touching move
Meghan Markle gives big nod to Princess Diana with touching move
Prince William left heartbroken after learning about Kate Middleton's cancer
Prince William left heartbroken after learning about Kate Middleton's cancer
Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88
Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88
Kate Middleton breaks Charlotte’s heart as she supports Prince William’s big decision
Kate Middleton breaks Charlotte’s heart as she supports Prince William’s big decision
Prince Archie makes sweet request to mom Meghan Markle in new video
Prince Archie makes sweet request to mom Meghan Markle in new video
Prince William, Kate Middleton to 'woo' Trump during UK visit
Prince William, Kate Middleton to 'woo' Trump during UK visit
Meghan Markle sends powerful message to haters amid extreme backlash
Meghan Markle sends powerful message to haters amid extreme backlash
Duchess Sophie plans ‘jokey gift’ for Prince Edward’s milestone birthday
Duchess Sophie plans ‘jokey gift’ for Prince Edward’s milestone birthday
King Charles to host Donald Trump at Balmoral Castle during state visit
King Charles to host Donald Trump at Balmoral Castle during state visit
Prince William set to decide Harry’s role once he takes over Charles’ throne
Prince William set to decide Harry’s role once he takes over Charles’ throne