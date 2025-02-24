Princess Beatrice to raise newborn differently than William, Kate’s kids

Princess Beatrice will seemingly raise her newborn daughter differently than Prince William and Princess Kate’s children.
Prince Andrew’s daughter welcomed her second baby Princess Athena on January 22, 2025.
Buckingham Palace shared the name of the new royal, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.
Beatrice’s daughter was named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
A royal expert Hugo Vickers told Us Weekly that Athena’s upbringing might be different than the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
The royal historian and biographer revealed, “Athena will just be a member of the family. Otherwise she will have a completely non-royal upbringing.”
As per the expert, Princess Athena’s non-royal status is due to Princess Beatrice being a non-working royal.
However, Beatrice is ninth in line to the throne.
Last month, William shared his parenting style during his visit at the Tiber's Young People's Steering Group in Toxteth.
He confessed, “I ask my children this everyday and they always say nothing. Absolutely nothing!.”
