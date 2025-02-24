Entertainment

Selena Gomez gets sweet nod from Benny Blanco after SAG Award win

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ starlet won SAG Award for outstanding performance in the show

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025

Selena Gomez gets sweet nod from Benny Blanco after SAG Award win


Benny Blanco has proved once again that he is Selena Gomez’s biggest cheerleader!

At the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Scared of Loving You hitmaker won her first award for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series” for her incredible acting in the show Only Murders in the Building.

Giving a nod to his gorgeous award-winner girlfriend, Blanco took to his Instagram Story on Monday, February 24, and shared a snap of Selena Gomez from the event as she proudly flaunted her award.

For the star-studded event, the I Said I Love You First singer slipped into a jaw-dropping, shoulder-less black ensemble which she complemented with silver earrings.

The actress opted to go for a glam makeup look, donning the bold red lipstick. She applied the same color nail polish on her nails.

Benny Blanco Instagram Story
Benny Blanco Instagram Story

After hearing her name as a winner, Selena Gomez found herself in a state of complete disbelief as she was totally shocked.

“Do I have to talk? Wait, we never win. This is so weird,” she said on the stage, adding, “Well, Marty and Steve aren't here because, you know, they don't really care.”

She continued, “But I don't know what to say. Thank you to Marty and Steve for helping raise me. I genuinely am just so grateful [to] everybody, the writers. Everyone deserves this, and I take it home for all of us.”

Concluding her acceptance speech, Gomez stated, “I'm bringing this back to New York for season five. Thank you so much. I'm so grateful. Thank you, SAG-AFTRA. Thank you to everybody. I love you.”

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is currently working with her boyfriend Benny Blanco on their upcoming album, I Said I love You First, which is slated to release in March, 2025.

Cyprus farmers use retired hens to boost olive groves in innovative project

Cyprus farmers use retired hens to boost olive groves in innovative project
Lee Min-ho bids farewell to ‘When the Stars Gossip’ with special note

Lee Min-ho bids farewell to ‘When the Stars Gossip’ with special note
Sarah Ferguson speaks out about her mental health struggles in interview

Sarah Ferguson speaks out about her mental health struggles in interview
Mesut Özil joins Erdoğan’s party after Arsenal & Real Madrid success

Mesut Özil joins Erdoğan’s party after Arsenal & Real Madrid success
Lee Min-ho bids farewell to ‘When the Stars Gossip’ with special note
Lee Min-ho bids farewell to ‘When the Stars Gossip’ with special note
Justin Bieber makes huge confession about ‘ending’ close ‘relationships’
Justin Bieber makes huge confession about ‘ending’ close ‘relationships’
A$AP Rocky reveals plans with Rihanna after court win in new statement
A$AP Rocky reveals plans with Rihanna after court win in new statement
Timothée Chalamet shares sweet post after winning SAG Award 2025
Timothée Chalamet shares sweet post after winning SAG Award 2025
Johnny Depp shares release date of ‘Modì’ in Spanish version
Johnny Depp shares release date of ‘Modì’ in Spanish version
'Conclave' cast makes history at 2025 SAG Awards ceremony
'Conclave' cast makes history at 2025 SAG Awards ceremony
Justin Bieber responds to drug allegations in unexpected press release
Justin Bieber responds to drug allegations in unexpected press release
Demi Moore expresses heartfelt gratitude in SAG Awards winning speech
Demi Moore expresses heartfelt gratitude in SAG Awards winning speech
Kylie Jenner receives tragic news amid Timothée Chalamet SAG Awards win
Kylie Jenner receives tragic news amid Timothée Chalamet SAG Awards win
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater share sweet moment at 2025 SAG Awards
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater share sweet moment at 2025 SAG Awards
2025 SAG Awards complete winner list: Deemi Moore, Timothée Chalamet, 'Shōgun' win top honours
2025 SAG Awards complete winner list: Deemi Moore, Timothée Chalamet, 'Shōgun' win top honours
Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicola Coughlan bring glamour to SAG Awards
Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicola Coughlan bring glamour to SAG Awards