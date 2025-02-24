Selena Gomez gets sweet nod from Benny Blanco after SAG Award win

Benny Blanco has proved once again that he is Selena Gomez’s biggest cheerleader!
At the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Scared of Loving You hitmaker won her first award for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series” for her incredible acting in the show Only Murders in the Building.
Giving a nod to his gorgeous award-winner girlfriend, Blanco took to his Instagram Story on Monday, February 24, and shared a snap of Selena Gomez from the event as she proudly flaunted her award.
For the star-studded event, the I Said I Love You First singer slipped into a jaw-dropping, shoulder-less black ensemble which she complemented with silver earrings.
The actress opted to go for a glam makeup look, donning the bold red lipstick. She applied the same color nail polish on her nails.
After hearing her name as a winner, Selena Gomez found herself in a state of complete disbelief as she was totally shocked.
“Do I have to talk? Wait, we never win. This is so weird,” she said on the stage, adding, “Well, Marty and Steve aren't here because, you know, they don't really care.”
She continued, “But I don't know what to say. Thank you to Marty and Steve for helping raise me. I genuinely am just so grateful [to] everybody, the writers. Everyone deserves this, and I take it home for all of us.”
Concluding her acceptance speech, Gomez stated, “I'm bringing this back to New York for season five. Thank you so much. I'm so grateful. Thank you, SAG-AFTRA. Thank you to everybody. I love you.”
Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is currently working with her boyfriend Benny Blanco on their upcoming album, I Said I love You First, which is slated to release in March, 2025.