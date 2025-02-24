Ed Sheeran kicks off Mathematics Tour’s China leg with surprise collab

Ed Sheeran is thrilling his fans with an unexpected collaboration!
The Perfect hitmaker on Monday, February 24, kicked off the China leg of his superhit Mathematics Tour and shared a clip from the show on his Instagram.
Beginning his show, Sheeran invited a famous Chinese pianist, Lang Lang, on stage to open the tour, igniting frenzy among his fans.
“It feels like a really really important moment in my career, I am so honored man, thank you so much for being here,” said the Shape of You singer as he asked Lang Lang to kick off the show.
With the pianist spreading magic with his music, Sheeran began singing his hit track Perfect.
“It’s so good to be back in China after so many years, wanted to do something special for my first show back. such an honour @langlangpiano thank you for sharing the stage with me x,” the Photograph singer penned in the caption.
In China, Ed Sheeran is scheduled to perform six concerts, all at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou from February 24 to March 2, 2025.
After concluding his shows in the country, the singer will take a break of nearly 2 months before getting back on stage to perform in Doha, Qatar on April 30, 2025.