Selena Gomez pays touching tribute to ‘OMITB’ cast after SAG Awards win

  • February 24, 2025
Selena Gomez is paying a heartwarming gratitude to the cast and crew of the Only Murders in the Building!

On her Instagram on Monday, February 24, the 32-year-old American actress and singer penned a sweet note as she praised the whole cast and crew of the mystery comedy-drama TV series after winning the first ever Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award.

It is worth mentioning that this accolade marked the show’s first win as a cast after four seasons.

After 4 seasons we got our first award as a cast!!! Steve, Marty you deserve this more than I do. You guys have shaped the character I play on our show,” wrote Gomez.

She continued, “John Hoffman, you brilliant man. Jess Rosenthal, Dan Fogelman and every single human on our crew that ever was or is.”

Expressing gratitude to SAG Awards and sharing about her feelings, Gomez concluded, “Last night was one I will never ever forget. Thank you @hulu and @sagawards for this unreal moment that I will cherish with my only murders family!”

Only Murders in the Building, which premiered on August 31, 2021, features an ensemble cast that includes Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

