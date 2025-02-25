Entertainment

Kanye West, Bianca Censori give one more shot to their rocky marriage

Bianca Censori and Kanye West seemingly decide to reconcile amid divorce speculations

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have reportedly given another chance to their rocky marriage amid divorce speculations.

The couple is deciding to "make their marriage work again" after the Yeezy founder's controversial anti-Semitic remarks, according to an insider.

Earlier this month, Kanye's clothing brand Yeezy.com launched white t-shirts featuring the Nazi symbol, which seemingly hurt the sentiments of the Jewish community.

The tipster revealed to Page Six magazine that the father-of-four and Australian model "have done a lot of talking this past week and they’re not ready to give up on each other."

Kanye and Bianca's divorce rumours emerged after a report suggested that the 30-year-old architect had decided to part ways with her husband after he made insensitive comments about Jews.

However, the 47-year-old American rapper debunked these reports after releasing a nude poster from his life partner's upcoming debut movie on Sunday, February 23.

Taking to Instagram, the Bully crooner captioned his post, "IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME."

As of now, neither Kanye West's nor Bianca Censori's representatives have publicly commented on the reconciliation reports. 

