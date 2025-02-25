Akshay Kumar participates in religious festival Maha Kumbh 2025 

Akshay Kumar takes a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, UP
As reported by NDTV, the ongoing Hindu pilgrimage festival, Maha Kumbh 2025 has seen an unrivalled crowd.
Millions individuals are flocking to Triveni Sangam for a holy dip, which also include celebrities and devotes from all over the world.
The Sky Force actor also took part in the religious ritual on Monday, February 24, where he took the holy dip and appreciated the authorities for a well-managed arrangement at the venue.
Following the completion, Akshay express his gratitude to UP’S Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, noting, "I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here."
While recalling his previous experience of attending Kumbh Mela in 2019, the actor added, "I still remember when the Kumbh took place in 2019, people used to bring their own gathri (bundle of belongings…but now many influential personalities like Ambani, Adani, and famous actors are coming. This shows how good the arrangements are."
Several celebrities including Boney Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Rajkummar Rao were also seen taking part in the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.
The monumental Maha Kumbh 2025 Festival, which started on January 13, 2025 will be coming to its conclusion on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.