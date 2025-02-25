Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz twin for date night at Burberry Fashion Show 

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, enjoyed a romantic date night at the Burberry Fashion Show in London.
The couple, who exchanged vows in April 2022, attended the star-studded event on Monday, February 24, 2025.
During the fashion gala, Nicola and her husband were wearing outfits by the Burberry fashion brand.
For her part, the 30-year-old American actress wore a black leather jacket, which she paired with plaid-designed pants.
While Brooklyn was twinning with his wife, as he was in a Burberry pullover with coordinating pants.
Amid the duo's England tour, the Holidate starlet shared an adorable photo of herself and her partner enjoying quality time at a train station.
Taking to Instagram, Peltz captioned her post, "London nights."
As the popular actress's post gained traction on social media, several fans showered praises on the two.
One fan commented, "Such a cute couple.!! Stay blessed you two."
"Love seeing you happy and living your best life Nicola," another admirer chimed in.
For those unaware, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham dated for over four years before tying the knot in April 2022.