Sci-Tech

When is the full moon? May's Flower Moon to illuminate skies soon in Kentucky

Moonrise for the Louisville area is likely to occur at 9:11 p.m. Monday, May 12

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 07, 2025
When is the full moon? Mays Flower Moon to illuminate skies soon in Kentucky
When is the full moon? May's Flower Moon to illuminate skies soon in Kentucky

Following April's "micromoon," May’s full Flower Moon is set to blossom in Kentucky's night skies.

The Flower Moon will reach peak illumination on Monday, May 12, 2025, as reported by NASA.

The moon's phases in May are:

  1. First Quarter: May 4
  2. Full Moon: May 12
  3. Last Quarter: May 20
  4. New Moon: May 27

Time for full moon in May 2025 for Louisville, Kentucky

Moonrise for the Louisville area is likely to occur at 9:11 p.m. Monday, May 12, culminating the sky at 1:13 a.m. before twilight at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, as reported by Old Farmer's Almanac.

To check moonrise and moonset times for your zip code, skygazers are required to visit the Old Farmer's Almanac online.

Skies around Louisville are expected to be mostly cloudy on Monday night, May 12, according to an advanced forecast from AccuWeather.

Why May's full moon is called the Flower Moon?

The full moon in May is a perfect reflection of flowers unfolding across different areas, including North America.

May's full moon is also called the Budding Moon, Frog Moon, and the Moon of Shedding Ponies.

When is the full moon? May's Flower Moon to illuminate skies soon in Kentucky

When is the full moon? May's Flower Moon to illuminate skies soon in Kentucky
Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy

Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Declan Rice names his GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Declan Rice names his GOAT
Google updates Gemini 2.5 Pro with enhanced coding capabilities

Google updates Gemini 2.5 Pro with enhanced coding capabilities
Google updates Gemini 2.5 Pro with enhanced coding capabilities
Google updates Gemini 2.5 Pro with enhanced coding capabilities
Netflix rolls out vertical video feed for mobile users
Netflix rolls out vertical video feed for mobile users
X services partially restored in Pakistan
X services partially restored in Pakistan
WhatsApp introduces private message summarisation for chats
WhatsApp introduces private message summarisation for chats
Google iOS app announces AI-powered feature for easier reading
Google iOS app announces AI-powered feature for easier reading
WhatsApp introduces 'Add Yours' sticker for interactive status chains
WhatsApp introduces 'Add Yours' sticker for interactive status chains
Spotify now displays how many times users listened to podcast episodes
Spotify now displays how many times users listened to podcast episodes
Google leaks Material 3 design ahead of I/O event 2025
Google leaks Material 3 design ahead of I/O event 2025
OpenAI calls off plans for-profit transition, keeps nonprofit status
OpenAI calls off plans for-profit transition, keeps nonprofit status
Gemini AI now supports multi-file uploads with single prompt
Gemini AI now supports multi-file uploads with single prompt
YouTube tests discounted premium plan for two persons
YouTube tests discounted premium plan for two persons
Pinterest improves ‘Visual Search’ with AI-driven features
Pinterest improves ‘Visual Search’ with AI-driven features