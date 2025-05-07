When is the full moon? May's Flower Moon to illuminate skies soon in Kentucky

Following April's "micromoon," May’s full Flower Moon is set to blossom in Kentucky's night skies.
The Flower Moon will reach peak illumination on Monday, May 12, 2025, as reported by NASA.
The moon's phases in May are:
- First Quarter: May 4
- Full Moon: May 12
- Last Quarter: May 20
- New Moon: May 27
Time for full moon in May 2025 for Louisville, Kentucky
Moonrise for the Louisville area is likely to occur at 9:11 p.m. Monday, May 12, culminating the sky at 1:13 a.m. before twilight at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, as reported by Old Farmer's Almanac.
To check moonrise and moonset times for your zip code, skygazers are required to visit the Old Farmer's Almanac online.
Skies around Louisville are expected to be mostly cloudy on Monday night, May 12, according to an advanced forecast from AccuWeather.
Why May's full moon is called the Flower Moon?
The full moon in May is a perfect reflection of flowers unfolding across different areas, including North America.
May's full moon is also called the Budding Moon, Frog Moon, and the Moon of Shedding Ponies.