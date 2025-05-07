Sci-Tech

Spotify’s provides users more control over their listening experience

Spotify has revamped the Spotify Queue for Premium subscribers, ensuring a seamless user experience

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 07, 2025
Spotify’s provides users more control over their listening experience
Spotify’s provides users more control over their listening experience

Spotify announced a significant update to its app, particularly designed to provide users more control over their listening experience.

The refreshed experience rolls out a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge features that will be introduced gradually to Spotify users and Premium subscribers.

Spotify brings significant update 

With this significant update, users will be able to balance out an app that typically leans heavily on algorithmic recommendations to suggest and play music by instead offering users the power to shape their playlist.

The Swedish music streaming giant has revamped the Spotify Queue for Premium subscribers, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.

In addition, Premium subscribers will receive the tracks that the company is recommending to play after their queued-up tracks, so they can select in advance what gets to stay in their Queue.

Users can click on a refreshed Hide button, which is now located more intuitively, the company claims that whenever you come across a song which you don’t want to listen to.

However, Spotify is likely to launch a stronger variant of the “hife” with the release of a new 30-day Snooze feature that will temporarily remove a track from your recommendations.

The platform has also relocated other music curation features. Now, users are allowed to click the Create button at the buttom-right of the app to access features to create playlists, partner with their friends, and join a Blend.

Premium subscribers, meanwhile, can click on the Create button to access the latest artificial intelligence (AI) Playlist feature and Jam.

King Charles officially marks completion of his dream landmark London project

King Charles officially marks completion of his dream landmark London project

Jannik Sinner confirms split with Anna Kalinskaya: ‘Not in relationship’

Jannik Sinner confirms split with Anna Kalinskaya: ‘Not in relationship’
Jennifer Garner honors mentors in heartfelt Teachers Appreciation Week post

Jennifer Garner honors mentors in heartfelt Teachers Appreciation Week post
Spotify’s provides users more control over their listening experience

Spotify’s provides users more control over their listening experience
Amazon to launch on an AI code generation tool 'Kiro': Report
Amazon to launch on an AI code generation tool 'Kiro': Report
When is the full moon? May's Flower Moon to illuminate skies soon in Kentucky
When is the full moon? May's Flower Moon to illuminate skies soon in Kentucky
Google updates Gemini 2.5 Pro with enhanced coding capabilities
Google updates Gemini 2.5 Pro with enhanced coding capabilities
Netflix rolls out vertical video feed for mobile users
Netflix rolls out vertical video feed for mobile users
X services partially restored in Pakistan
X services partially restored in Pakistan
WhatsApp introduces private message summarisation for chats
WhatsApp introduces private message summarisation for chats
Google iOS app announces AI-powered feature for easier reading
Google iOS app announces AI-powered feature for easier reading
WhatsApp introduces 'Add Yours' sticker for interactive status chains
WhatsApp introduces 'Add Yours' sticker for interactive status chains
Spotify now displays how many times users listened to podcast episodes
Spotify now displays how many times users listened to podcast episodes
Google leaks Material 3 design ahead of I/O event 2025
Google leaks Material 3 design ahead of I/O event 2025
OpenAI calls off plans for-profit transition, keeps nonprofit status
OpenAI calls off plans for-profit transition, keeps nonprofit status
Gemini AI now supports multi-file uploads with single prompt
Gemini AI now supports multi-file uploads with single prompt