Spotify’s provides users more control over their listening experience

Spotify announced a significant update to its app, particularly designed to provide users more control over their listening experience.
The refreshed experience rolls out a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge features that will be introduced gradually to Spotify users and Premium subscribers.
Spotify brings significant update
With this significant update, users will be able to balance out an app that typically leans heavily on algorithmic recommendations to suggest and play music by instead offering users the power to shape their playlist.
The Swedish music streaming giant has revamped the Spotify Queue for Premium subscribers, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.
In addition, Premium subscribers will receive the tracks that the company is recommending to play after their queued-up tracks, so they can select in advance what gets to stay in their Queue.
Users can click on a refreshed Hide button, which is now located more intuitively, the company claims that whenever you come across a song which you don’t want to listen to.
However, Spotify is likely to launch a stronger variant of the “hife” with the release of a new 30-day Snooze feature that will temporarily remove a track from your recommendations.
The platform has also relocated other music curation features. Now, users are allowed to click the Create button at the buttom-right of the app to access features to create playlists, partner with their friends, and join a Blend.
Premium subscribers, meanwhile, can click on the Create button to access the latest artificial intelligence (AI) Playlist feature and Jam.