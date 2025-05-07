Sci-Tech

Google updates Gemini 2.5 Pro with enhanced coding capabilities

Gemini 2.5 Pro can create interactive web app based on single YouTube video

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 07, 2025
Google updates Gemini 2.5 Pro with enhanced coding capabilities
Google updates Gemini 2.5 Pro with enhanced coding capabilities

Google has officially announced an update of the existing Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model with advanced coding features.

The Mountain View-based tech giant revealed on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, that the newer version of the model Gemini 2.5 Pro Preview (I/O edition) can create an interactive web app based on a single YouTube video.

The company stated that it had planned to launch this version at its upcoming Google I/O 2025 event, scheduled to be held between May 20-21.

However, positive feedback for the model made the tech giant to release it earlier.

Gemini 2.5 Pro gets update of enhanced coding capabilities

In a blog post, Google detailed the updated large language model, claiming that with improved code understanding, the Gemini 2.5 Pro (I/O edition) can even build interactive web apps from scratch.

Moreover, the model can perform other complex coding tasks, like code transformation, code editing, and developing complex agentic workflows.

To note, this functionality is currently only available in Google AI Studio.

According to Google, the AI model can be connected with an integrated development environment (IDE) and inspect components to match style properties such as colours, fonts, padding, margins, and more.

It is worth noting that developers can access and begin vibe coding with the updated Gemini 2.5 Pro model in the Gemini application programming interface (API) via Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. 

When is the full moon? May's Flower Moon to illuminate skies soon in Kentucky

When is the full moon? May's Flower Moon to illuminate skies soon in Kentucky
Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy

Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Declan Rice names his GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Declan Rice names his GOAT
Google updates Gemini 2.5 Pro with enhanced coding capabilities

Google updates Gemini 2.5 Pro with enhanced coding capabilities
Netflix rolls out vertical video feed for mobile users
Netflix rolls out vertical video feed for mobile users
X services partially restored in Pakistan
X services partially restored in Pakistan
WhatsApp introduces private message summarisation for chats
WhatsApp introduces private message summarisation for chats
Google iOS app announces AI-powered feature for easier reading
Google iOS app announces AI-powered feature for easier reading
WhatsApp introduces 'Add Yours' sticker for interactive status chains
WhatsApp introduces 'Add Yours' sticker for interactive status chains
Spotify now displays how many times users listened to podcast episodes
Spotify now displays how many times users listened to podcast episodes
Google leaks Material 3 design ahead of I/O event 2025
Google leaks Material 3 design ahead of I/O event 2025
OpenAI calls off plans for-profit transition, keeps nonprofit status
OpenAI calls off plans for-profit transition, keeps nonprofit status
Gemini AI now supports multi-file uploads with single prompt
Gemini AI now supports multi-file uploads with single prompt
YouTube tests discounted premium plan for two persons
YouTube tests discounted premium plan for two persons
Pinterest improves ‘Visual Search’ with AI-driven features
Pinterest improves ‘Visual Search’ with AI-driven features
Google to use publisher content for AI training regardless of opt-out
Google to use publisher content for AI training regardless of opt-out