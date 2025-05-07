Sci-Tech

Amazon to launch on an AI code generation tool 'Kiro': Report

Kiro can perform a variety of tasks such as writing code, generating technical design documents, and more

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 07, 2025
Amazon Web Services is now preparing the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered code generation tool codenamed “Kiro.”

The upcoming tool can use prompt and existing data to generate code in “near real-time” by linking with AI agents, according to Business Insider.

Kiro can create technical design documents, flag potential problems, and optimise code.

In conversation with Business Insider, Amazon’s spokesperson stated, “AI agents are rapidly transforming the development experience, and we’re just getting started.”

A report suggested that the company has an AI-powered coding assistant called Q Developer, which is similar to GitHub Copilot. 

Previously, Amazon was releasing Kiro by the end of June; however, those plans are likely to be changed.

AI-centric coding tools are a hot property in tech right now. Cursor manufacturer Anysphere had reportedly secured investment at a $9 billion valuation. 

Its competitor, Windsurf, is reportedly close to being purchased by OpenAI in a $3 billion deal.

Kiro features

Kiro enables developers to input not just text, but also diagrams and other types of context, assisting them to generate more accurate outputs.

The internal memo suggested that the tool can perform a variety of tasks such as writing code and generating technical design documents to flagging issues, and suggesting enhancements. 

