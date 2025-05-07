Sci-Tech

Netflix rolls out vertical video feed for mobile users

Netflix's new test aims to reach wider audience beyond just comedy fans

  • May 07, 2025
Netflix has officially announced testing a short-form video feature to provide an enhanced viewing experience.

The American-based streaming giant revealed on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, that the company debuted the feature at its first-ever product and tech event, where it also revealed several other upcoming plans for the service.

These plans include a redesign of the TV homepage and advanced real-time recommendations.

Netflix’s new mobile-only vertical feed lets users easily scroll through clips of its original titles.

Within this feed, users can tap on buttons to either view the entire show or movie, save it to their “My List,” or share it with friends.

To note, the experiment will roll out worldwide in the coming weeks on iOS and Android devices.

Netflix is no stranger to experimenting with short-form video content. Earlier in 2021, the platform launched a TikTok-inspired feature called “Fast Laughs,” which focused on funny clips.

According to the company, this new test aims to reach a broader audience beyond just comedy fans and will be more personalised.

Additionally, Netflix has new “callout” badges that help viewers discover titles.

It is worth noting that Netflix enhanced its real-time recommendation system, as now when subscribers search for content, it considers factors such as the trailer a viewer recently watched or the actors they are looking up. 

