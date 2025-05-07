Sci-Tech

X services partially restored in Pakistan

Pakistani users can now access the Elon Musk-owned social media platform without a VPN

  • May 07, 2025
After being suspended for over a year, microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) has been partially lifted off restrictions in Pakistan, restoring access for a few users without the need for VPNs.

Many Pakistani users on X reported that their accounts became accessible without the use of third-party tools.

X restored in Pakistan following months-long ban 

The move marks the end of months of state-imposed restraints that started shortly following the general elections in February 2024.

Since then, millions of Pakistani users have had to depend on VPNs or proxy services to access the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

As mentioned earlier, that platform was banned in February 2024 by the government amid the increasing spread of misinformation and sensitive content on social media.

The official decision of the government at the time was that the ban was essential for national security.

However, journalists, students, and numerous organisations criticised the ban as a violation of freedom of expression, calling it an act of injustice.

Multiple petitions were filed in courts against the ban, and international organisations also raised concerns over the restriction of internet freedom across Pakistan.

Now, more than a year later, on May 7, 2025, X lifted the ban in Pakistan, allowing Pakistani users to access the platform without a VPN or any other third-party tool. 

