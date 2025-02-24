 King Charles celebrates big milestone anniversary in public appearance

King Charles celebrated a huge milestone anniversary during his new royal engagement on Monday.
The British monarch marked JCB's 80th anniversary while visiting the company's factor, as per GB News.
During his visit, Charles cracked a hilarious joke that he was “so pleased the system works.”
His majesty also walked the backhoe loader assembly line and learned the wheel-fitting process of the iconic digger.
Charles also met long-serving employees along with their families. JCB became UK’s major employer, with 7,500 people working across its British operations.
The monarch concluded the tour and was about to leave until Annette Allerton, a woman who waited hours outside to meet Charles, asked him if he would like to meet her dogs.
His majesty stopped and pet shih tzus Lottie and Bindi. Annette shared that it was an “amazing experience” to speak to him.
She recalled, “I said, ‘sir, would you like to see the dogs?’ – I’m not going to be shy when I’m meeting the King,” adding, “He said ‘what are their names, and what are they?’ and said it was lovely to see them. They have been so good, they have been standing here waiting so patiently.”
Notably, JCB is a giant manufacturing company of the British since it was founded in 1945.