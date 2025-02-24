Royal

King Charles celebrates big milestone anniversary in public appearance

The British monarch receives warm welcome at JCB manufacturing company

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025
King Charles celebrates big milestone anniversary in public appearance
 King Charles celebrates big milestone anniversary in public appearance

King Charles celebrated a huge milestone anniversary during his new royal engagement on Monday.

The British monarch marked JCB's 80th anniversary while visiting the company's factor, as per GB News.

During his visit, Charles cracked a hilarious joke that he was “so pleased the system works.”

His majesty also walked the backhoe loader assembly line and learned the wheel-fitting process of the iconic digger.

Charles also met long-serving employees along with their families. JCB became UK’s major employer, with 7,500 people working across its British operations.

The monarch concluded the tour and was about to leave until Annette Allerton, a woman who waited hours outside to meet Charles, asked him if he would like to meet her dogs.

His majesty stopped and pet shih tzus Lottie and Bindi. Annette shared that it was an “amazing experience” to speak to him.

She recalled, “I said, ‘sir, would you like to see the dogs?’ – I’m not going to be shy when I’m meeting the King,” adding, “He said ‘what are their names, and what are they?’ and said it was lovely to see them. They have been so good, they have been standing here waiting so patiently.”

Notably, JCB is a giant manufacturing company of the British since it was founded in 1945.

WhatsApp brings exciting sticker photo editing for status updates

WhatsApp brings exciting sticker photo editing for status updates
Kim Kardashian, Khloé mourn loss of 'glam family' member

Kim Kardashian, Khloé mourn loss of 'glam family' member
World’s first flying car completes historic test on public road: Watch

World’s first flying car completes historic test on public road: Watch
Selena Gomez pays touching tribute to ‘OMITB’ cast after SAG Awards win

Selena Gomez pays touching tribute to ‘OMITB’ cast after SAG Awards win
Royal Family releases delightful video after King Charles' outing
Royal Family releases delightful video after King Charles' outing
King Willem-Alexander endorses impactful youth initiative in new visit
King Willem-Alexander endorses impactful youth initiative in new visit
Sarah Ferguson to speak out about her mental health struggles in interview
Sarah Ferguson to speak out about her mental health struggles in interview
King Felipe holds official reception for new ambassadors at Royal Palace
King Felipe holds official reception for new ambassadors at Royal Palace
Princess Beatrice to raise newborn differently than William, Kate’s kids
Princess Beatrice to raise newborn differently than William, Kate’s kids
Meghan Markle gives big nod to Princess Diana with touching move
Meghan Markle gives big nod to Princess Diana with touching move
Prince William left heartbroken after learning about Kate Middleton's cancer
Prince William left heartbroken after learning about Kate Middleton's cancer
Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88
Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88
Kate Middleton breaks Charlotte’s heart as she supports Prince William’s big decision
Kate Middleton breaks Charlotte’s heart as she supports Prince William’s big decision
Prince Archie makes sweet request to mom Meghan Markle in new video
Prince Archie makes sweet request to mom Meghan Markle in new video
Prince William, Kate Middleton to 'woo' Trump during UK visit
Prince William, Kate Middleton to 'woo' Trump during UK visit
Meghan Markle sends powerful message to haters amid extreme backlash
Meghan Markle sends powerful message to haters amid extreme backlash