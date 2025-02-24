King Willem-Alexander endorses impactful youth initiative in new visit

King Willem-Alexander is supporting an impressive initiative for youth!
Taking to Instagram on Monday, February 24, the Dutch Royal Family shared a clip from the Monarch’s latest appearance where he can be seen engaged in fun activity and interaction with young people and officials of the Kamers met Aandacht.
“A roommate for a while, an experience for life!” penned the Royal Family in the caption.
They continued, “Young people who cannot continue to live at home, but also do not have a social safety net, money or practical skills, can still qualify for housing with the help of the Stichting Kamers met Aandacht.”
“This way, they can put their energy into an education or job instead of the question of where they should stay. The foundation connects private individuals who want to rent a room in their own home at a reasonable price to these vulnerable young people,” the Palace added.
During the visit, the Dutch King also took part in a group game called “Thuis” in which participants are introduced to the problems of homeless young people and landlords.
In the game, the participants are also introduced to the initiatives that are launched to back homeless people. After the game ends, the competitors discuss whatever they learn in the game.
“Stichting Kamers met Aandacht has existed for five years this year and has participated in the latest Oranje Fonds Growth Programme. The Royal Couple is the patron couple of the Oranje Fonds,” the caption concluded.
This post from the Netherlands Royal Family comes after they mourned the passing of Minister of State Hans van den Broek, who died at the age of 88 on February 22, 2025.