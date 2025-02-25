David Beckham gives 'painful' update about kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz

David Beckham has given a “painful” update about his grown up kids in a new statement.
The football legend, 49, shares four children with wife Victoria Beckham: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
During a chat with Men's Health UK, David confessed that his grown up sons are moving out now, which is very heartbreaking .
He said, "We're not quite there yet but it's actually painful. We've gone from having four in the house to one. What I would give to have that back and be able to walk in, moaning to them about it [wet towels on bedroom floors]!"
However, despite their hectic schedules, his sons make time for their father, "My boys are pretty good. They'll always ask me to the pub when they go with their mates."
In the same conversation, the former England player also shared his winter vacation with the family, highlighting the recent skiing trip.
David continued, "Me and my boys, we are the first up and we're the last off the slope. It's the best part, having those chats on the lifts or in the gondolas. You get into them. The kids can't go on their phones, they're just sat there and we're all chatting – it's amazing."
Notably, he will enter in his 50s this year on May 2.