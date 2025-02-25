Royal

King Charles's royal residence set to host Mariah Carey for huge show

The monarch's Norfolk estate, where he celebrate Christmas with his family, will play host to special events

  February 25, 2025
Mariah Carey is set to perform at King Charles' Sandringham Estate this summer!

Following the success of the Heritage Live concerts in 2023, an event which saw Robbie Williams, The Who and Van Morrison perform, the Norfolk estate is once again set to host another stellar lineup this summer.

The Obsessed singer will take the stage on August 15 in royal residence, where the King and Queen and their families celebrate Christmas.

Moreover, Nile Rodgers & CHIC and 90s R&B group Eternal will join Carey as special guests for the outdoor performance.

“We're absolutely thrilled to bring one of the greatest pop artists of all-time to the Royal Sandringham Estate for an exclusive UK headline show,” Giles Cooper of Heritage Live Festivals said in a statammet.

He continued, "Mariah Carey is an award-winner, a record-breaker, and an absolute global icon – this show will be historic."

"Mariah's live show is second to none and with such a catalogue of huge hit singles, it’s going to be an incredible occasion. It will most definitely be an 'I was there' event that will live in all of our memories forever,” Cooper added.

Mariah Carey, who rose to fame in 1990 with her self-titled debut album, has also been confirmed as the headliner for the Brighton Pride Festival on 2 August.

The Sandringham concert series will also feature Welsh rockers Stereophonics on August 16 and Michael Bublé on August 17.

