Travis Kelce eyes Hollywood future after successful debut as film producer

Taylor Swift boyfriend and NFL star, Travis Kelce, is making waves in Hollywood, with a successful debut as an executive producer on the film My Dead Friend Zoe.
According to a fellow producer Paul Scanlan, the tight end “100 percent” has a future in Hollywood.
“Even just seeing what a difference it's made having him involved in our project, I would say yeah,” he told PEOPLE at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, February 24.
Paul continued to share, "He's such a likable guy and he's a good actor. I mean, he's proven that he's been in some good material. And he’s a good producer."
“He’s made a difference in our project. He’s really good at generating attention and getting attention on a worthy project ... He's a giving person, he's very Midwestern that way. I feel like he wants to do purposeful projects," Scanlan added.
Travis Kelce, who recently suffered a disappointing loss with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl, also expressed that he has "an incredible experience" producing the film.
He made his TV debut in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie and hosted Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? in October 2024.
My Dead Friend Zoe premieres in theatres on February 28.