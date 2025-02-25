Prince Hussein holds special meeting with Turkey President Tayyip Erdoğan

Prince Hussein held a special meeting with Turkey President Tayyip Erdoğan during his Ankara tour.
On Tuesday, the Jordan Royal Family posted a message on Instagram after their important discussion.
His Royal Highness conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah to president, according to a Royal Court statement.
The statement read, “A productive meeting with Türkiye President His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, focusing on enhancing coordination between our two countries on various issues.”
As per Daily News, Hussein and Tayyip discussed regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations, in the meeting.
In the shared image, the pair can be seen holding hands as they smile.
The Turkish Presidency released a statement and mentioned that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was also present at the discussion, which took place at the presidential complex.
Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted “deep-rooted ties” between the two countries and emphasized on increasing cooperation and coordination between Jordan and Turkey.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain joined the special meeting too.
Moreover, King Abdullah invited Tayyip Erdoğan to visit Jordan.