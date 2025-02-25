Royal

Prince Hussein holds special meeting with Turkey President Tayyip Erdoğan

The Crown Prince of Jordan, Hussein, travels to Ankara on for a brief meeting on Tuesday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025


Prince Hussein held a special meeting with Turkey President Tayyip Erdoğan during his Ankara tour.

On Tuesday, the Jordan Royal Family posted a message on Instagram after their important discussion.

His Royal Highness conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah to president, according to a Royal Court statement.

The statement read, “A productive meeting with Türkiye President His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, focusing on enhancing coordination between our two countries on various issues.”

As per Daily News, Hussein and Tayyip discussed regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations, in the meeting.

In the shared image, the pair can be seen holding hands as they smile.

The Turkish Presidency released a statement and mentioned that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was also present at the discussion, which took place at the presidential complex.

Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted “deep-rooted ties” between the two countries and emphasized on increasing cooperation and coordination between Jordan and Turkey.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain joined the special meeting too.

Moreover, King Abdullah invited Tayyip Erdoğan to visit Jordan.

Queen Camilla steps out for royal duty and reveals delightful news

Queen Camilla steps out for royal duty and reveals delightful news
Antidepressants linked to faster cognitive decline in certain patients

Antidepressants linked to faster cognitive decline in certain patients
Kanye West’s Yeezy staff makes shocking claims about ‘demon’ Bianca Censori

Kanye West’s Yeezy staff makes shocking claims about ‘demon’ Bianca Censori
'You' season 5 new teaser shows Joe Goldberg's surprising return

'You' season 5 new teaser shows Joe Goldberg's surprising return
Queen Camilla steps out for royal duty and reveals delightful news
Queen Camilla steps out for royal duty and reveals delightful news
Queen Camilla celebrates new arrival in Royal Family after heartbreaking loss
Queen Camilla celebrates new arrival in Royal Family after heartbreaking loss
WME breaks silence on rumors about dropping Meghan Markle
WME breaks silence on rumors about dropping Meghan Markle
King Frederik hosts special reception for new Danish Armed Forces officers
King Frederik hosts special reception for new Danish Armed Forces officers
Meghan Markle’s sad reply to acting in ‘Suits’ again as show creator gives nod
Meghan Markle’s sad reply to acting in ‘Suits’ again as show creator gives nod
King Felipe holds meetings with new appointed officials at Zarzuela Palace
King Felipe holds meetings with new appointed officials at Zarzuela Palace
King Charles gives huge nod to ‘local businesses’ with high-profile visit
King Charles gives huge nod to ‘local businesses’ with high-profile visit
King Carl, Queen Silvia mark Ukraine war anniversary at Palace church service
King Carl, Queen Silvia mark Ukraine war anniversary at Palace church service
King Frederik, Queen Mary express support for Ukraine amid Russian invasion
King Frederik, Queen Mary express support for Ukraine amid Russian invasion
King Charles to face trouble after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit
King Charles to face trouble after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit
Prince William releases first statement after former aide's bombshell interview
Prince William releases first statement after former aide's bombshell interview
Lady Gabriella marks first death anniversary of husband Thomas Kingston
Lady Gabriella marks first death anniversary of husband Thomas Kingston