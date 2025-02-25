Queen Camilla steps out for royal duty and reveals delightful news

Queen Camilla visited Canterbury and unveil a statue of Aphra Behn, as part of her royal responsibility.
The Queen consort of the UK shared the cheerful news of adopting a new pet dog during her visit.
On Tuesday, the Royal Family resealed a lengthy statement on Instagram after her public appearance.
The caption read, “Thank you to everyone who braved the rain to come and say hello to Her Majesty in Canterbury! At The Beaney House of Art & Knowledge, The Queen spent the day celebrating heritage and literature in the city - including work of the trailblazing playwright, Aphra Behn.”
Aphra, who was born in Canterbury, is considered to be the first professional female writer in the English language and one of the most popular playwrights of the 17th century.
“Inside The Beaney, Her Majesty met local schoolchildren, members of the book club and library volunteers, as well as a group of visually-impaired people who, with their assistance dogs, regularly use the library’s facilities,” the statement further read.
During the outing, Camilla was also treated to a short extract of The Rover by Aphra Behn.