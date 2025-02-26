Trending

Bushra Ansari honored for outstanding drama contributions by UK Parliament

Earlier, Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa were also honored with the award for their contributions to the industry

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 26, 2025
Bushra Ansari, the legendary actress of Pakistan, has been honored with a prestigious Award of Recognition at UK Parliament.

The Udaari actress bestowed with the esteemed award for her remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry during the ceremony, organized by the British Asian Society and Samara Events UK.

After receiving the honor, Ansari took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to express her gratitude and celebrate the award.

“So happy to receive the honor at British parliament today ! Thank you God,” she penned in caption alongside a picture of herself from the event.


The ceremony was hosted by MP Yasmin Qureshi and attended by prominent figures including MP Afzal Khan and A. Haq, Chairman of the British Asian Society, many community leaders, artists, and admirers of the legendary actress.

During her award acceptance speech, Ansari highlighted the significance of Pakistani dramas in promoting the country's rich culture, traditional attire, and the Urdu language.

Meanwhile, Yasmeen added, “Bushra Ansari has not only entertained but has also served as a cultural ambassador, inspiring generations and introducing Pakistan's rich artistic traditions to the world.”

Prior to Bushra Ansari, Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa were also honored with the award for their contributions to the industry.

