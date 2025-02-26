Entertainment

Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama

'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofía Gascón previously came under fire after her insensitive remarks about Muslim community

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 26, 2025
Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama
Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama  

Karla Sofía Gascón has skipped another significant event after her controversial tweets about Islamophobia.

The Emilia Pérez starlet did not accompany her co-star, Zoe Saldaña, at the Oscar nominees' dinner held at the Academy Museum on February 25, due to the ongoing backlash.

Gascón, who was nominated as the Best Spanish Actress for the upcoming Oscar awards ceremony, has also missed the official dinner before the 78th British Academy Film Awards.

According to People magazine, the Say I Do actress has not attended several major events in Los Angeles, including the Critics' Choice Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 52-year-old actress faced criticism after posting a series of tweets on her X account that criticized the diversity within Muslim culture.

As she received severe backlash on social media, the actress deactivated her X account to protect her peace.

Later, Gascón released an apologetic statement on her Instagram handle on February 6, 2025.

"I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt as someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world," the statement reads.

As of now, Karla Sofía Gascón's representatives have not confirmed her appearance at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards, which are scheduled to take place on March 3, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre Auditorium in Los Angeles. 

Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record

Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record
Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'

Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'

Princess Kate, Prince William make first joint appearance after vacation

Princess Kate, Prince William make first joint appearance after vacation
Govinda's lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago

Govinda's lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago
Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record
Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record
Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'
Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'
Ryan Reynolds faces shocking accusation from 'Boltneck' co-star
Ryan Reynolds faces shocking accusation from 'Boltneck' co-star
‘You’ season 5 teaser: Joe Goldberg reveals what fans can expect in finale
‘You’ season 5 teaser: Joe Goldberg reveals what fans can expect in finale
Justin Bieber drops fun-filled video after responding to drug allegations
Justin Bieber drops fun-filled video after responding to drug allegations
Paris Hilton rings in 44 with adorable snaps of kids Phoenix & London
Paris Hilton rings in 44 with adorable snaps of kids Phoenix & London
Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death
Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death
Jennifer Lopez pens heart-wrenching note after Ben Affleck split: 'Still in shock'
Jennifer Lopez pens heart-wrenching note after Ben Affleck split: 'Still in shock'
Liam Payne’s blood alcohol level at death raises big concerns in latest report
Liam Payne’s blood alcohol level at death raises big concerns in latest report
‘Sad Eyes’ singer Robert John breathes his last at 79
‘Sad Eyes’ singer Robert John breathes his last at 79
Ariana Grande shares aesthetic selfie with boyfriend from 2025 SAG Awards
Ariana Grande shares aesthetic selfie with boyfriend from 2025 SAG Awards
Here's why Drake pulls out of Australia, New Zealand tour last minute
Here's why Drake pulls out of Australia, New Zealand tour last minute