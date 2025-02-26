Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama  

Karla Sofía Gascón has skipped another significant event after her controversial tweets about Islamophobia.
The Emilia Pérez starlet did not accompany her co-star, Zoe Saldaña, at the Oscar nominees' dinner held at the Academy Museum on February 25, due to the ongoing backlash.
Gascón, who was nominated as the Best Spanish Actress for the upcoming Oscar awards ceremony, has also missed the official dinner before the 78th British Academy Film Awards.
According to People magazine, the Say I Do actress has not attended several major events in Los Angeles, including the Critics' Choice Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The 52-year-old actress faced criticism after posting a series of tweets on her X account that criticized the diversity within Muslim culture.
As she received severe backlash on social media, the actress deactivated her X account to protect her peace.
Later, Gascón released an apologetic statement on her Instagram handle on February 6, 2025.
"I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt as someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world," the statement reads.
As of now, Karla Sofía Gascón's representatives have not confirmed her appearance at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards, which are scheduled to take place on March 3, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre Auditorium in Los Angeles.