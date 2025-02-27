Prince William, Princess Kate’s ‘flirty’ gestures laid bare by expert

Prince William, Princess Kate’s “flirty” gestures had been lauded by royal experts.
The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Pontypridd, in South Wales, on Wednesday.
A royal expert Judi Jame analysed their gestures and revealed meaning behind them during a chat with Fabulous, “This Welsh outing suggests the cork is well and truly out of the bottle and that the couple are now more than happy to continue with the non-verbal narrative of fondness and flirting.”
William, 42, and Princess Kate, 43, displayed rare PDA with arm touches and hand holding during their public appearance.
"This is William and Kate displaying but not flaunting their sexual chemistry together. The chemistry isn't just loving it is also sexual. All the lingering touches and glances suggest flirting and sexual appreciation as well as fondness,” she explained.
Judi shared that the lovebirds seemed to be back in their honeymoon phase with their romantic gestures.
The expert noted, “In front of the cameras here they appear besotted and putting more effort into their flirting than into making those Welsh cakes.”
After their royal engagement in South Wales, Princess Kate and Prince William will mark Saint David's Day with King Charles in March.