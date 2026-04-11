Prince Harry issues strong statement after Sentebale files High Court claim

Prince Harry has denied what he called “offensive and damaging” libel allegations after Sentebale filed a lawsuit against him.
A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex issued a statement, saying that he and former trustee Mark Dyer “categorically reject” the “offensive and damaging” libel claims brought by Sentebale.
In full, the statement reads: "As Sentebale’s co-founder and a founding trustee, they categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims.”
It went on to explain, "It is extraordinary that charitable funds are now being used to pursue legal action against the very people who built and supported the organisation for nearly two decades, rather than being directed to the communities the charity was created to serve."
Earlier, Sentebale said no charitable funds were used for its lawsuit, which it filed against the Duke and Mark Dyer in the High Court on March 24.
A separate statement was later issued by the charity’s Board of Trustees and Executive Director.
It read, "Sentebale has commenced legal proceedings in the High Court of England and Wales. The charity seeks the court’s intervention, protection, and restitution following a coordinated adverse media campaign conducted since 25 March 2025 that has caused operational disruption and reputational harm to the charity, its leadership, and its strategic partners.”
The statement added, "The proceedings have been brought against Prince Harry and Mark Dyer, identified through evidence as the architects of that adverse media campaign, which has had significant viral impact and triggered an onslaught of cyber-bullying directed at the charity and its leadership.”
It mentioned in the end, "The Board and Executive Director have taken this legal action to secure that protection. The costs of doing so are met entirely by external funding and no charitable funds have been used."
Prince Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006 to support young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.
He stepped down as patron in March 2025 after a public dispute with board chair Dr Sophie Chandauka.