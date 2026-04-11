News
News

Prince Harry issues strong statement after Sentebale files High Court claim

Prince Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006 to support young people with HIV and AIDS

Prince Harry issues strong statement after Sentebale files High Court claim
Prince Harry issues strong statement after Sentebale files High Court claim

Prince Harry has denied what he called “offensive and damaging” libel allegations after Sentebale filed a lawsuit against him.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex issued a statement, saying that he and former trustee Mark Dyer “categorically reject” the “offensive and damaging” libel claims brought by Sentebale.

In full, the statement reads: "As Sentebale’s co-founder and a founding trustee, they categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims.”

It went on to explain, "It is extraordinary that charitable funds are now being used to pursue legal action against the very people who built and supported the organisation for nearly two decades, rather than being directed to the communities the charity was created to serve."

Earlier, Sentebale said no charitable funds were used for its lawsuit, which it filed against the Duke and Mark Dyer in the High Court on March 24.

A separate statement was later issued by the charity’s Board of Trustees and Executive Director.

It read, "Sentebale has commenced legal proceedings in the High Court of England and Wales. The charity seeks the court’s intervention, protection, and restitution following a coordinated adverse media campaign conducted since 25 March 2025 that has caused operational disruption and reputational harm to the charity, its leadership, and its strategic partners.”

The statement added, "The proceedings have been brought against Prince Harry and Mark Dyer, identified through evidence as the architects of that adverse media campaign, which has had significant viral impact and triggered an onslaught of cyber-bullying directed at the charity and its leadership.”

It mentioned in the end, "The Board and Executive Director have taken this legal action to secure that protection. The costs of doing so are met entirely by external funding and no charitable funds have been used."

Prince Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006 to support young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.

He stepped down as patron in March 2025 after a public dispute with board chair Dr Sophie Chandauka.

Kate Middleton prepares 'fiery' move as Prince Harry faces another legal row
Kate Middleton prepares 'fiery' move as Prince Harry faces another legal row
Prince Harry dragged into fresh legal chaos as Sentebale sues for defamation
Prince Harry dragged into fresh legal chaos as Sentebale sues for defamation
Royal Family outlines special engagements to mark upcoming major milestone
Royal Family outlines special engagements to mark upcoming major milestone
Zara Tindall, daughter Mia Tindall stun in suits at Aintree Ladies Day
Zara Tindall, daughter Mia Tindall stun in suits at Aintree Ladies Day
King Charles announces huge surprise for Britons for late Queen's 100th birthday
King Charles announces huge surprise for Britons for late Queen's 100th birthday
Kensington Palace issues Prince William's first message after his call to Andrew exposed
Kensington Palace issues Prince William's first message after his call to Andrew exposed
Mette-Marit returns to royal duties with family amid past Epstein links, health woes
Mette-Marit returns to royal duties with family amid past Epstein links, health woes
Buckingham Palace offers 'first look' into Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition
Buckingham Palace offers 'first look' into Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition
Prince Harry ‘resistant’ to move as Meghan Markle eyes new chapter
Prince Harry ‘resistant’ to move as Meghan Markle eyes new chapter
Prince William among very 'few people' to call Andrew after titles loss: Report
Prince William among very 'few people' to call Andrew after titles loss: Report
Andrew Mountbatten 'boorish behaviour' exposed after repeated calls to King Charles
Andrew Mountbatten 'boorish behaviour' exposed after repeated calls to King Charles
Meghan Markle makes surprising plan for UK ‘connected to something bigger’
Meghan Markle makes surprising plan for UK ‘connected to something bigger’

Popular News

Trump makes bold Strait of Hormuz claims ahead of peace talks in Pakistan

Trump makes bold Strait of Hormuz claims ahead of peace talks in Pakistan
2 hours ago
WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch launch new coffee brand ‘AMO’

WWE power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch launch new coffee brand ‘AMO’
10 hours ago
NBA announcer Mark Jones leaving ESPN after 36 years; final broadcast set for Sunday

NBA announcer Mark Jones leaving ESPN after 36 years; final broadcast set for Sunday
11 hours ago