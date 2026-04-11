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Inside King Charles’ last emotional wish to Prince William for Queen Camilla

King Charles reaches out to Prince William with emotional request amid Queen Camilla rift rumours

Inside King Charles’ last emotional wish to Prince William for Queen Camilla
Inside King Charles’ last emotional wish to Prince William for Queen Camilla

Prince William has reportedly received an emotional request from his cancer-stricken father King Charles, for stepmom, Queen Camilla.

Recently, in a bombshell report, an inside source had claimed that things are not very smooth between the heir and Queen, since the recent state banquet.

As per the insider, the conflict between King's wife and elder son sparked over the monarch himself, as "William has been urging his father to ease off and genuinely take a step back to focus on his health."

However, "each time he brings it up, it seems to trigger tension because Camilla is seen as encouraging Charles to keep pushing forward with his public duties."

This issue reached to the point where Charles has started to worry about what will happen to Camilla once he has died.

"William is already showing a ruthless streak," claimed a source, adding, "It's no wonder Charles worries he's unlikely to find a place for Camilla in his new order."

The 77-year-old monarch has requested The Prince of Wales to leave Queen Camilla "alone", after his passing.

The insider confirmed that Camilla has been given full surety from Charles for a secure Royal future even after his death.

However, she is already planning to have her pick of the royal properties, with a full staff at her beck and call.

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