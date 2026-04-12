Prince Harry makes first appearance with Meghan Markle after Sentebale drama 

Prince Harry had broken the cover as he stepped out for the first time after facing serious allegations by his charity foundation, Sentebale.
On Friday, April 10th, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a high-profile public appearance at a private party hosted by Netflix Chief Executive Officer, Ted Sarandos.
Meghan and Harry, who are set to travel Australia in a few days, enjoyed the star-studded event took place at Ted's dreamy Montecito residence to celebrate Netflix's new television series, Beef Season 2.
Apart from the royal couple, several Hollywood celebrities pictured attending the party, including Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau, Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, Orlando Bloom, Lionel Boyce and more.
For the glamorous gala, the 44-year-old actress-turned-entrepreneur opted for a Heidi Merrick’s special customised Gala outfit, which she paired with Jimmy Choo strappy heels.
The Duke looked dapper in a formal navy-blue suit with a white button-down shirt.
This appearance came shortly after Prince Harry faced another legal row with his African charity foundation, Sentebale, which he co-founded in 2006 to honour his late mother, Princess Diana.
Notably, a former trustee of the charity, Mark Dyer, issued a statement confirming that they had “commenced legal proceedings” against the estranged British Royal Family member on Friday, April 10th.
“The charity seeks the court’s intervention, protection, and restitution following a coordinated adverse media campaign conducted since March 25th of last year that has caused operational disruption and reputational harm to the charity, its leadership, and its strategic partners,” Sentebale’s official statement read.
According to the documents, the case was initially filed in the London High Court on March 24th, reported by Reuters.
So far, Prince Harry has not issued any statement on this matter.