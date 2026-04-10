Royal Family outlines special engagements to mark upcoming major milestone

The British Royal Family is gearing up to celebrate a major upcoming milestone.
On Friday, April 10, GB News reported that the royals have outlined four special engagements to mark what would have been the late Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday.
As per the report, members of the Royal Family will gather at different locations in London to celebrate the milestone next week, while the commemorative events have been set for April 20 and 21.
The regal tributes to the late Queen will be led by King Charles III and Queen Camilla alongside other members of the family.
The celebratory events will kick off with a visit to The King's Gallery, followed by marking attendance at the British Museum to unveil the memorial designs.
For the inauguration of a new memorial garden, Princess Anne will visit Regent's Park.
According to the outlet, the celebration will wrap up in Buckingham Palace with a special reception that will bring together centenarians, who would also be ringing in their 100th birthday on the same day.
At the Palace, a fashion exhibition will be organised that will showcase Queen Elizabeth's wardrobe's most extensive display with more than 300 pieces, including the former Queen's christening robe, her wedding gown, and the exquisite dress she wore at her Coronation.
Moreover, on April 21, King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit the British Museum, where they will have a look at the completed design Her late Majesty's national Memorial.
During the trip, Their Majesties will be joined by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and members of the memorial committee chaired by Lord Janvrin
The engagements will also include a reception in the Great Hall for organisations involved in developing the memorial projects.
Additionally, the Princess Royal will inaugurate The Queen Elizabeth II Garden in central London.
The events will conclude with a reception in the Marble Hall at Buckingham Palace, hosted by Their Majesties alongside other Royal Family members.