Kate Middleton prepares 'fiery' move as Prince Harry faces another legal row 

Frustrated Kate Middleton has reportedly placed a heavy barrier on her possible reunion with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.
Catherine, who is estranged from her brother-in-law since he moved out of the United Kingdom in 2020, has no intention to reconcile even after the Duke of Sussex's recent legal row with the charitable organization, Sentebale.
For those unaware, Harry has faced serious allegations by his founded organization, which he inaugurated in 2006 to honour his late mom, Princess Diana, on Friday, April 10.
The charity foundation accused the father of two of "coordinating an adverse media campaign" and "reputational harm" since March of last year.
However, a day after His Royal Highness' lawsuit made headlines, a bombshell report claimed that Kate is seemingly prepared to confront Harry over his constant public-relations stunts "just to be in headlines."
An insider recently revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kate's frustration has been building up for quite some time, but it became public, particularly after the duke's series of controversies came into light.
Notably, another reason has crossed Kate's boundaries, following Meghan Markle's increasingly high-profile appearances, which have overshadowed her meaningful engagements.
The tipster also suggested that the future Queen wanted Harry to "put a leash on Meghan Markle" amid fears the couple's activities are damaging hopes of a royal reconciliation.
It is also reported that the Royal Family might reunite with Harry and Meghan, who will travel to the United Kingdom in late April of this year.
But the Prince and Princess of Wales have not developed any "soft corner" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
So far, neither the British Royal Family nor Princess Kate Middleton have issued any public statement over Prince Harry's lawsuit.