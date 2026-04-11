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King Charles plans first authorised Queen Elizabeth II biography in historic move

The British king taps senior female author for late Queen Elizabeth II official biography

King Charles plans first authorised Queen Elizabeth II biography in historic move
King Charles plans first authorised Queen Elizabeth II biography in historic move

King Charles is set to make royal history with her one of a kind move.

On Saturday, April 11, GB News reported that the British monarch is planning to release the first-ever official biography on the life of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, marking a significant moment in the Royal Family's history.

The 77-year-old king is soon going to announce the authorized biography, reflecting on the record breaking 70-year reign of the former queen.

As per an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, Charles has also set sight on a senior female royal author to pen the landmark book.

"His Majesty wanted the commission to go to a woman," they said, adding, "He has chosen Anna Keay, whom he knows and trusts to do a thorough job."

It is pertinent to mention that Anna Keay, 51, has maintained close connection with the Royal Family for years, and currently serves as head of the Landmark Trust - a heritage conservation charity supported by King Charles as one of its patron.

She is also the trustee of the Royal Collection Trust, the organization responsible for overseeing the monarch's private art holdings.

For the historic biography, Anna Keay will be granted rare and privileged access to Queen Elizabeth II’s personal papers, carefully preserved over decades by Paul Whybrew, her trusted Page of the Backstairs.

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