News
News

Zara Tindall, daughter Mia Tindall stun in suits at Aintree Ladies Day

King Charles' niece, Zara Tindall, attended the second day of Grand National at Aintree, with her husband and daughter

Zara Tindall, daughter Mia Tindall stun in suits at Aintree Ladies Day
Zara Tindall, daughter Mia Tindall stun in suits at Aintree Ladies Day 

Zara Tindall brought along her daughter, Mia Tindall, 12, for the glamorous Ladies Day celebration at Aintree Racecourse.

For the outing in Liverpool, the daughter of Princess Anne stunned in a pastel pink suit with a white blouse and arrived for Ladies Day at Aintree Race with her husband, Mike Tindall, and their eldest daughter.

The 12-year-old matched with her mom, wearing a blue pinstripe suit with a high-collared top.

Zara, who is also mother to daughter Lena and son Lucas, accessorised her look with a gold handbag, white heels and a pair of sunglasses, while Mia rocked a woven headband, loafers, and a gold handbag.

Zara Tindall, Mia Tindall
Zara Tindall, Mia Tindall 

During the outing, the mother-daughter pair shared a playful moment, as Zara could be seen jokingly frowning at her daughter, who appeared sad at the outcome of the races.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne attended the event Thursday afternoon, representing the Royal Family.

The family appearance comes after Zara's brother Peter Phillips announced that he is set to marry fiancée Harriet Sperling this summer.

Peter will tie the knot with the NHS nurse in a private ceremony at All Saints Church in the village of Kemble, Cirencester, in Gloucestershire on Saturday June 6.

Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin split from his first wife, Autumn, in 2020 after 12 years of marriage and share custody of their two children, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14.

King Charles announces huge surprise for Britons for late Queen's 100th birthday
King Charles announces huge surprise for Britons for late Queen's 100th birthday
Kensington Palace issues Prince William's first message after his call to Andrew exposed
Kensington Palace issues Prince William's first message after his call to Andrew exposed
Mette-Marit returns to royal duties with family amid past Epstein links, health woes
Mette-Marit returns to royal duties with family amid past Epstein links, health woes
Buckingham Palace offers 'first look' into Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition
Buckingham Palace offers 'first look' into Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition
Prince Harry ‘resistant’ to move as Meghan Markle eyes new chapter
Prince Harry ‘resistant’ to move as Meghan Markle eyes new chapter
Prince William among very 'few people' to call Andrew after titles loss: Report
Prince William among very 'few people' to call Andrew after titles loss: Report
Andrew Mountbatten 'boorish behaviour' exposed after repeated calls to King Charles
Andrew Mountbatten 'boorish behaviour' exposed after repeated calls to King Charles
Meghan Markle makes surprising plan for UK ‘connected to something bigger’
Meghan Markle makes surprising plan for UK ‘connected to something bigger’
Royal Family’s stance on Andrew takes unexpected twist
Royal Family’s stance on Andrew takes unexpected twist
King Charles, Queen Camilla's major milestone passes quietly amid Andrew crisis
King Charles, Queen Camilla's major milestone passes quietly amid Andrew crisis
Meghan Markle eyes Princess Diana's legacy to promote new business venture
Meghan Markle eyes Princess Diana's legacy to promote new business venture
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Australian tour plans revealed in PR 'operational notes'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Australian tour plans revealed in PR 'operational notes'

Popular News

Hungary Election 2026: Viktor Orban and Peter Magyar face off in historic Sunday vote

Hungary Election 2026: Viktor Orban and Peter Magyar face off in historic Sunday vote
14 minutes ago
Zara Tindall, daughter Mia Tindall stun in suits at Aintree Ladies Day

Zara Tindall, daughter Mia Tindall stun in suits at Aintree Ladies Day

22 minutes ago
High blood pressure linked to brain activity during breathing, study reveals

High blood pressure linked to brain activity during breathing, study reveals

51 minutes ago