Prince Harry dragged into fresh legal chaos as Sentebale sues for defamation

In a shocking new update, Prince Harry has been sued by the charity he co-founded two decades ago.
On Friday, April 10, GB News reported that the Duke of Sussex has landed in a major legal trouble as the Board of Trustees and Executive Director of Sentebale have dragged him to the court by filing a defamation lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, the charity - which Harry co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 - have claimed that the Duke and former trustee Mark Dyer "triggered an onslaught of cyber-bullying."
Since resigning as the charity's patron last year, King Charles' younger son had been involved in a scathing public war of words with the organization's chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.
In a statement issued by the charity, it was noted, "Sentebale has commenced legal proceedings in the High Court of England and Wales."
"The charity seeks the court’s intervention, protection, and restitution following a coordinated adverse media campaign conducted since 25 March 2025 that has caused operational disruption and reputational harm to the charity, its leadership, and its strategic partners," it continued.
The organization further stated, "The proceedings have been brought against Prince Harry and Mark Dyer, identified through evidence as the architects of that adverse media campaign, which has had significant viral impact and triggered an onslaught of cyber-bullying directed at the charity and its leadership."
They also mentioned that the executives have experienced the adverse media campaign as false narratives circulated through the media about the organisation and its leadership.
They also accused Prince Harry of making attempts to undermine the higher-ups' dynamics with the staff, existing and future partners, and "the forced diversion of leadership time and resources into managing a reputational crisis not of the charity’s making."
The statement further read, "The Board and Executive Director have taken this legal action to secure that protection. The costs of doing so are met entirely by external funding and no charitable funds have been used."
"The Board and Executive Director trust that those who believe in Sentebale’s mission will understand why this legal action, whilst difficult, was necessary and important, and will continue to stand with us as we focus on the work ahead," they noted.
Comcluding the official message, the charity added, "Sentebale’s focus remains where it has always been: the children and young people of Lesotho and Botswana. Sentebale does not intend to comment further on this matter while legal proceedings are ongoing."
Notably, Prince Harry is yet to comment on the matter.