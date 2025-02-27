Royal

King Carl joins Norwegian Royals to back athletes at Ski World Championship

Sweden’s King Carl Gustaf attends Nordic World Ski Championships 2025 with Norway’s Queen Sonja and Crown Prince couple

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 27, 2025
King Carl joins Norwegian Royals to back athletes at Ski World Championship
King Carl joins Norwegian Royals to back athletes at Ski World Championship

Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit are cheering on the athletes at 2025 Nordic World Ski Championship with King Carl XVI Gustaf.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, February 27, the Norwegian Royal Family shared a joint-post with the Royal Family of Sweden and dropped a photo of the Queen and the Crown Prince couple standing in the stadium stands as they were captured with the Swedish Monarch.

In the snap, King Carl of Sweden was seen wearing a blue jacket while Queen Sonja and the Crown Prince couple donned red jackets as they cheered on their respective teams.

“Folk Festival in Granåsen!” the translated caption stated.

The Norwegian Palace added, “King Carl Gustaf of Sweden is in the stands with Queen Sonja and the Crown Prince Couple to cheer on the athletes during the Ski World Championships in Trondheim.”

On the post, several royal fans shared their heartwarming comments and also cheered on the skiers.

“Incredible King and Crown Prince,” one wrote, while another penned, “Congratulations to our skiers from both Norway and Sweden!”

It is pertinent to mention that the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships kicked off on Wednesday, February 26, and will conclude on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The championship is being held in Trondheim, Norway.

