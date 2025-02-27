Gene Hackman leaves Hollywood mourning after sudden death

Hollywood icon Gene Hackman has left the film industry mourning after tragically passing away alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa at their home.
The two-time Academy Award winner's death was confirmed on Thursday, February 27.
Tributes from renowned stars began pouring in shortly after his sudden death.
Francis Ford Coppola posted a picture of his The Conversation co-star and captioned it, “The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution.”
Meanwhile, Edgar Wright simply remembered Gene as “the greatest” on X.
The Superman star Valerie Perrine shared snaps of her pictures with the veteran actor and penned, "The great Gene Hackman has passed away. He was a genius and one of the greatest to grace the silver screen.”
She added, "I had the honour of working with him on Superman. His performances are legendary. His talent will be missed. Goodby my sweet Lex. Till we meet again."
Gene made a name for himself for himself in the 20th century by winning Oscars for his role as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in William Friedkin’s 1971 action thriller The French Connection.
Notably, he died at the age of 95.