Entertainment

Zendaya to take surprising role in ‘Shrek 5’

‘Shrek 5’ will star Zendaya, Cameron Diaz, Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy in the main lead roles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 27, 2025


Zendaya is set to join the talented cast of Shrek 5.

The Spider-Man actress, 28, will do the voiceover of Shrek’s daughter, Felicia, in the upcoming animated movie.

Universal and DreamWorks, the studios behind the animated adventure set in the land of “Far, Far Away,” released a teaser along with the updated casting news on Thursday.

Shrek’s pal Donkey (Eddie Murphy) said in the teaser, “Hey Magic Mirror, who’s the fairest of them all?”

Magic Mirror responded, “Why Shrek! Of course.”

The stellar cast of the highly-anticipated film includes Zendaya, Cameron Diaz, Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy.

Back in 2017, Zendaya tweeted, “I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood.”

While celebrating the news of her casting, Shrek’s official social media accounts re-posted her tweet and captioned it, “This aged well.”

Zendaya seemingly has a busy schedule this year, which includes Christopher Nolan’s star-studded The Odyssey, the fourth Spider-Man installment with Tom Holland and Euphoria season 3.

Shrek 5 is set to hit theatres on December 23, 2026, a quarter-century after the original animated smash was released on the big screen. 

Kate Hudson pens heartfelt note as ‘Running Point’ releases on Netflix

Kate Hudson pens heartfelt note as ‘Running Point’ releases on Netflix
Zendaya to take surprising role in ‘Shrek 5’

Zendaya to take surprising role in ‘Shrek 5’
Rasha Thadani opens up about her bond with mom Raveena’s adopted daughters

Rasha Thadani opens up about her bond with mom Raveena’s adopted daughters
Prince William shares heartbreaking news after Princess Kate appearance

Prince William shares heartbreaking news after Princess Kate appearance
Millie Bobby Brown receives subtle dig from Matt Lucas for new look
Millie Bobby Brown receives subtle dig from Matt Lucas for new look
Sabrina Carpenter makes exciting announcement for Short n’ Sweet Tour
Sabrina Carpenter makes exciting announcement for Short n’ Sweet Tour
Gene Hackman leaves Hollywood mourning after sudden death
Gene Hackman leaves Hollywood mourning after sudden death
Khloé Kardashian spills on Kris Jenner’s wild dating advice: ‘I was mortified’
Khloé Kardashian spills on Kris Jenner’s wild dating advice: ‘I was mortified’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy low-key date after romantic trip abroad
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy low-key date after romantic trip abroad
Gene Hackman dies at 95 with wife, dog in New Mexico home
Gene Hackman dies at 95 with wife, dog in New Mexico home
Millie Bobby Brown shows interest in Britney Spears role with latest move
Millie Bobby Brown shows interest in Britney Spears role with latest move
Matthew Perry received ‘27 Ketamine injections’ before tragic death: New Report
Matthew Perry received ‘27 Ketamine injections’ before tragic death: New Report
Selena Gomez ex breaks silence on body shaming comments: 'be a little nicer'
Selena Gomez ex breaks silence on body shaming comments: 'be a little nicer'
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ relationship status confirmed after Valentine’s Day outing
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ relationship status confirmed after Valentine’s Day outing
Blake Lively honours 'Gossip Girl' costar Michelle Trachtenberg in emotional note
Blake Lively honours 'Gossip Girl' costar Michelle Trachtenberg in emotional note
Michelle Trachtenberg’s death takes new turn after shocking claims surface
Michelle Trachtenberg’s death takes new turn after shocking claims surface