Zendaya to take surprising role in ‘Shrek 5’

Zendaya is set to join the talented cast of Shrek 5.
The Spider-Man actress, 28, will do the voiceover of Shrek’s daughter, Felicia, in the upcoming animated movie.
Universal and DreamWorks, the studios behind the animated adventure set in the land of “Far, Far Away,” released a teaser along with the updated casting news on Thursday.
Shrek’s pal Donkey (Eddie Murphy) said in the teaser, “Hey Magic Mirror, who’s the fairest of them all?”
Magic Mirror responded, “Why Shrek! Of course.”
The stellar cast of the highly-anticipated film includes Zendaya, Cameron Diaz, Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy.
Back in 2017, Zendaya tweeted, “I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood.”
While celebrating the news of her casting, Shrek’s official social media accounts re-posted her tweet and captioned it, “This aged well.”
Zendaya seemingly has a busy schedule this year, which includes Christopher Nolan’s star-studded The Odyssey, the fourth Spider-Man installment with Tom Holland and Euphoria season 3.
Shrek 5 is set to hit theatres on December 23, 2026, a quarter-century after the original animated smash was released on the big screen.