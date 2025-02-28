Royal

Princess Eugenie expresses grief over ‘special pal’ Michelle Trachtenberg's death

Michelle Trachtenberg, the 'Gossip Girl' actress found dead on February 26 at the age of 39

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025
Princess Eugenie expresses grieve over ‘special friend’ Michelle Trachtenbergs death
Princess Eugenie expresses grieve over ‘special friend’ Michelle Trachtenberg's death

Princess Eugenie is mourning the loss of Michelle Trachtenberg!

The Princess Royal took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to pay heartfelt tribute to the Gossip Girl star following her sudden death on February 26 at the age of 39.

"Goodbye special friend. You are so loved and missed. Thank you for so many memories of laughter and fun. You were so thoughtful and generous and soooo funny,” she wrote over a photo with Michelle.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson further added, "My favourite was listening to you order food, always done with precision so you got exactly what we all wanted," the royal continued. "I'm thinking of you up there friend, of your spirit that was so bright and your joy you brought so many."

Photo: Princess Eugenie/Instagram
Photo: Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie and Michelle’s longtime friendship was well documented as the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress shared various photos of them on social media throughout the years.

According to Manhattan Police, they responded to an emergency call on Wednesday morning and found Michelle Trachtenberg "unconscious and unresponsive". She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss," her family's representatives said in a statement.

Michelle Trachtenberg’s last credited role was in 2023, where she reprised her iconic character Georgina Sparks for the Gossip Girl reboot on Max.

Justin Timberlake cancels last U.S. tour show due to unforeseen issues

Justin Timberlake cancels last U.S. tour show due to unforeseen issues
Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation about royal life in new LA speech

Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation about royal life in new LA speech
Billie Eilish moves fans to tears with emotional tribute to shark attack victim

Billie Eilish moves fans to tears with emotional tribute to shark attack victim

Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett seen in high spirits on ‘Verity’ set

Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett seen in high spirits on ‘Verity’ set
Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation about royal life in new LA speech
Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation about royal life in new LA speech
Prince Harry breaks silence on his challenges for better future after royal exit
Prince Harry breaks silence on his challenges for better future after royal exit
Princess Kate gushes over Prince William’s support during cancer battle
Princess Kate gushes over Prince William’s support during cancer battle
King Charles sends 'special' invite to Donald Trump for UK state visit
King Charles sends 'special' invite to Donald Trump for UK state visit
Meghan Markle posts sweet message after Prince William’s sad announcement
Meghan Markle posts sweet message after Prince William’s sad announcement
Prince William shares heartbreaking news after Princess Kate appearance
Prince William shares heartbreaking news after Princess Kate appearance
Duchess Sophie takes on new role to revive legacy of past queens
Duchess Sophie takes on new role to revive legacy of past queens
Prince William makes exciting announcement after delightful Wales visit with Kate
Prince William makes exciting announcement after delightful Wales visit with Kate
Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle’s Valentine’s Day tribute
Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle’s Valentine’s Day tribute
King Felipe receives prestigious award from 500-year-old university
King Felipe receives prestigious award from 500-year-old university
Princess Anne steps out for poignant visit after receiving new title
Princess Anne steps out for poignant visit after receiving new title
Prince William, Princess Kate’s ‘flirty’ gestures laid bare by expert
Prince William, Princess Kate’s ‘flirty’ gestures laid bare by expert