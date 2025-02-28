Princess Eugenie expresses grief over ‘special pal’ Michelle Trachtenberg's death

Princess Eugenie is mourning the loss of Michelle Trachtenberg!
The Princess Royal took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to pay heartfelt tribute to the Gossip Girl star following her sudden death on February 26 at the age of 39.
"Goodbye special friend. You are so loved and missed. Thank you for so many memories of laughter and fun. You were so thoughtful and generous and soooo funny,” she wrote over a photo with Michelle.
The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson further added, "My favourite was listening to you order food, always done with precision so you got exactly what we all wanted," the royal continued. "I'm thinking of you up there friend, of your spirit that was so bright and your joy you brought so many."
Princess Eugenie and Michelle’s longtime friendship was well documented as the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress shared various photos of them on social media throughout the years.
According to Manhattan Police, they responded to an emergency call on Wednesday morning and found Michelle Trachtenberg "unconscious and unresponsive". She was pronounced dead at the scene.
"It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss," her family's representatives said in a statement.
Michelle Trachtenberg’s last credited role was in 2023, where she reprised her iconic character Georgina Sparks for the Gossip Girl reboot on Max.